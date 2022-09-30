Countries
Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image

Updated

3 hours ago

on

7 min read

country grammer

The Awesome Again Stakes is one of the big horse races this Saturday at Santa Anita, so how does $5,625 in free bets to use on the Grade 1 race sound? Continue reading and we’ll show you how to get four top Sportsbook horse racing bonuses in your betting accounts by just depositing (no staking needed)

How To Sign Up To Our Horse Racing Betting Apps

Joining our US horse racing betting apps is super-simple

Let's Show You How!

Our top Sports Betting app to get involved with is Bovada

  1. Click here to sign-up with Bovada
  2. Create your account and deposit $1,000 with our betting promo code INSIDERS
  3. Receive your $750 free bet and start betting on horse racing on your mobile
  4. READ ON for three more top free bet joining offers

Awesome Again Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?

Run over 1m 1f, this Grade One race is staged at Santa Anita racecourse, California. First run in 1982, the contest was originally named the Goodwood Handicap, but renamed in 2012 in honour of 1998 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner – Awesome Again.

📅Date: Saturday October 1, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Santa Anita
💰 Purse: $300,000

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Awesome Again Stakes 7 Times

horse racing tips today

Best US Horse Racing Betting Apps For Awesome Again Stakes 2022

BOVADA ($750 Free Bet): Leading Betting App For Live Streaming

 

bovada landing page 1

Bovada are our top pick if mobile betting is something you look for. The Bovada betting platform has hundreds of markets to pick from, so the choice for players is one of the best around. So, this makes finding the right betting opportunities so much easier for their customers while with their competitive odds it means better value too.

They’ve a big focus on US sports, including horse racing and, therefore, the Awesome Again Stakes this Saturday.

With Bovada you can also STREAM LIVE GAMES and races to your devices (phone or tablet), so if you’re out and about, then getting your bets on is a breeze with Bovada.

Oh there’s more too! Bovada also give their new players one of the best FREE BET welcome bonuses around.

They offer a 75% deposit match up to $750, which, in short, means after joining if you deposit $1,000 using our PROMO CODE INSIDERS your new BOVADA account will be credited with a $750 bonus.

Or if $1,000 is too much, deposit less – say $500 and you’ll get 75% of that amount ($375). You choose, but the Bovada offer is only available on your opening deposit, so – if you can – you might as take full advantage.

  1. Create a Bovada Account HERE
  2. Deposit $1,000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the Awesome Again Stakes 2022
Place a bet at Bovada

EVERYGAME ($750 Free Bet): Easy To Use Betting App & Top Sign-up Bonus

everygameEveryGame are a Sportsbook that big mention too. They have a top $750 bonus to take advantage of and to have them as another string to your bow will only give you more betting options and value.

They have one of the easiest mobile betting apps around – their dev guys have spent a lot of time and research getting to know the user experience and it shows with it’s simple-to-use navigation.

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook have seen many other betting companies come and go. However, they have stood the test of time and with that secured a reputation that you can totally trust. With a wide range of US sports covered, including US horse racing there is plenty of choice, while the added extra is that they also reward users with a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

  1. JOIN Everygame HERE
  2. Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
  4. Start making your Awesome Again Stakes bets
Place a bet at Everygame

BETONLINE ($1,000 Free Bet) – Many Markets & 50% Match Deposit

NBOL PromoRotator Desktop 1920x313 WK39 43898 AwesomeAgainStakes

BetOnline are next when it comes to hunting out a trusted Sportsbook mobile app. The BetOnline service is a doddle to use even a novice punter will have no issues around it quickly.

However, this is an honest review, so we’ll let you know once aspect – they don’t offer live streaming just yet, with their bigger focus being on giving the user the best betting experience prior to an event starting.

This goal is supported with thousands of competitive odds and markets, over every sport you can think of betting on – including US horse racing and Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby.

BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so finding your preferred way to deposit will be a smooth process.

So, yes, no live streaming, but a stack of other pluses that also includes a 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000) for new players with our PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

  1. JOIN BetOnline Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $2,000 to unlock your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET
  4. Begin making your Awesome Again Stakes 2022 bets
Place a bet at BetOnline

BetUS ($3,125 Free Bet): Leading Industry Prices & Unbelievable Joining Bonus

betus

BetUS is the final SportsBook to have onside as their app offers everything their desktop offering does. Users have the option to place bets on 22 sports markets, including parlays, live in-game betting, and so much more.

Yes, at the moment, special price boosts are not on the BetUS app, but they are always updated odds which gives their users the value to give them an edge over other bettors.

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’.

  1. JOIN BetUS Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS
  3. 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500
  4. 25% casino bonus up to $625
  5. Begin making your horse racing bets
Place a bet at BetUS

Awesome Again Stakes 2022 Betting

Latest betting ahead of the 2022 Awesome Again Stakes on Saturday Oct 1

Awesome Again Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
COUNTRY GRAMMER 8/5 38.5% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
ROYAL SHIP 3/1 25% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
EXPRESS TRAIN 7/2 22.2% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
DEFUNDED 6/1 14.3% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
TRIPOLI 8/1 11.1% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
SLOW DOWN ANDY 12/1 7.7% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
HIGH CONNECTION 12/1 7.7% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
AZUL COAST 20/1 4.8% Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets

All odds correct as of on Fri Sept 30 and subject to change

In Summary: $5,625 in Awesome Again Stakes Horse Racing Free Bets

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Awesome Again Stakes bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Awesome Again Stakes 2022: $5,625 In Horse Racing Free Bets

 

Recent Awesome Again Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – MEDINA SPIRIT
  • 2020 – IMPROBABLE
  • 2019 – MONGOLIAN GROOM
  • 2018 – ACCELERATE
  • 2017 – MUBTAAHIJ
  • 2016 – CALIFORNIA CHROME
  • 2015 – SMOOTH ROLLER

Watch MEDINA SPIRIT Winning The 2021 Awesome Again Stakes

 

See Some More Horse Racing FREE BETS For The 2022 Awesome Again Stakes

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens