Autumn Lockwood is a trailblazer in the world of sports coaching. As the Assistant Sports Performance Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, Lockwood is set to make history on February 12th as the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. This momentous occasion marks the first time a black woman has coached in the Super Bowl and only the fourth time a woman has done so overall.

Lockwood to be First Black Woman to Coach in Super Bowl

Autumn Lockwood was hired to the role as an assistant sports performance coach by the Eagles in August. Just six months later and Lockwood finds herself as the first black woman to coach in a Super Bowl. She will be the fourth woman overall to do so, following in the footsteps of groundbreakers Katie Sowers, Maral Javadifar, and Lori Locust

Lockwood’s role is critical to the success of the Eagles. She works closely with the team to ensure they are physically and mentally prepared for each NFL game, contributing to their overall performance on the field.

Grateful for these ladies and for all women in sports that have led the way and have been the light for me and so many others! 🫶🏽👑 Happy National Women and Girls in Sports Day 💚 pic.twitter.com/KsImuw2RJ2 — Autumn Lockwood (@AMLockwood_) February 1, 2023

Despite the growing trend of women breaking barriers in the coaching industry, it remains a male-dominated field. However, Lockwood’s appearance in the Super Bowl is a step forward for black women in coaching and a source of inspiration for others.

The significance of Lockwood’s role in the Super Bowl cannot be overstated. Not only does she represent a step forward for black women in the coaching industry, but she is also paving the way for future generations of young black women and girls who dream of careers in sports.

Autumn Lockwood’s journey to the Super Bowl is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for her craft. Her appearance in this iconic event will be remembered as a historic moment and a source of inspiration for years to come.