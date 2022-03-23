Austria Team News and Predicted Lineups v Wales

Austria are up against it when they take on Wales in the World Cup qualification playoff semifinal in Cardiff.

The only reason why Austria have come this far in the competition is because they did well in the Nations League. Franco Foda’s men have a lot of issues to deal with as they take on Wales in Cardiff.

During the qualification campaign, Austria registered home wins over Israel and Moldova. However, the form of Marko Arnautovic will be even more important this time around as the Unsere Burschen seek to do the inconceivable.

Austria Team News against Wales

Alexksandar Dragovic and Marin Hinteregger are set to pair up in defense with Philipp Lienhart set to drop back to the bench. Daniel Bachmann might not get a look in at Watford these days but is likely to start in goal. Louis Schaub is also expected to be given a chance.

Austria Predicted Lineup

Bachmann; Trimmel, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch; Schaub, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic