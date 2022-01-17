Australian Open 2022 women’s outright odds, schedule and free bet

It’s January, which means the cream of the tennis world are heading Down Under, ready for the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open.

This year’s women’s tournament is incredibly hard to predict, with many names in the running, plus there’s always a chance of a surprise winner – as we saw so famously at the US Open last year.

If you’re thinking about betting on the winner of the Australian Open women’s tournament, check out the odds for the top players below.

Player Odds Ashleigh Barty 11/4 Naomi Osaka 6/1 Garbine Muguruza 9/1 Iga Swiatek 10/1 Anett Kontaveit 12/1 Simona Halep 12/1 Barbora Krejcikova 16/1 Elena Rybakina 16/1 Paula Badosa Gibert 16/1 Aryna Sabalenka 18/1 Cori Gauff 20/1 Maria Sakkari 25/1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 28/1 Belinda Bencic 28/1 Leylah Annie Fernandez 28/1 Victoria Azarenka 28/1 Amanda Anisimova 33/1 Emma Raducanu 33/1 Madison Keys 33/1 Angelique Kerber 40/1 Clara Tauson 40/1 Danielle Rose Collins 40/1 Elina Svitolina 40/1 Ons Jabeur 40/1 Ana Konjuh 50/1 Camila Giorgi 50/1 Daria Kasatkina 50/1 Elise Mertens 50/1 Marketa Vondrousova 50/1 Petra Kvitova 50/1 Sofia Kenin 50/1 All other players >50/1

Player Implied Odds Ashleigh Barty 26.7% Naomi Osaka 14.3% Garbine Muguruza 10% Iga Swiatek 9.1% Anett Kontaveit 7.7% Simona Halep 7.7% Barbora Krejcikova 5.9% Elena Rybakina 5.9% Paula Badosa Gibert 5.9% Aryna Sabalenka 5.3% Cori Gauff 4.8% Maria Sakkari 3.8% Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3.4% Belinda Bencic 3.4% Leylah Annie Fernandez 3.4% Victoria Azarenka 3.4% Amanda Anisimova 2.9% Emma Raducanu 2.9% Madison Keys 2.9% Angelique Kerber 2.4% Clara Tauson 2.4% Danielle Rose Collins 2.4% Elina Svitolina 2.4% Ons Jabeur 2.4% Ana Konjuh 2% Camila Giorgi 2% Daria Kasatkina 2% Elise Mertens 2% Marketa Vondrousova 2% Petra Kvitova 2% Sofia Kenin 2% All other players <2%

Australian Open preview

World number one and home favourite Ashleigh Barty goes into the Australian Open as favourite, and deservedly so. However, she’s never won her home Grand Slam.

More eyes will be on Naomi Osaka, who will hope to bounce back from last year’s well-reported struggles and defend her title. She’s seeded all the way down in 13th, but is still the bookies’ second favourite to win the entire tournament.

Simona Halep is also a name that can’t be ignored. The Romanian, who has two Grand Slam titles to her name, looked impressive in winning the Melbourne Summer Set, and will want to continue that form at the Rod Laver Arena.

However, anyone looking to bet on Halep must take into account the tough draw she’s received. She’s got Muguriza, Kontaveit and Rybakina in her quarter of the draw, all of whom are capable of making the final themselves.

There’s also much talk about Emma Raducanu. Can she replicate her stunning run at the US Open? Does she really deserve to be ranked as highly as she is?

Raducanu’s route certainly hasn’t been made easier by the draw, which pits her against Sloane Stephens. Navigate through the first round safely and she’ll gain some much needed confidence.

There are, of course, plenty of other names that could win, with this being one of the most wide open tournaments for along while. Sabalenka, Muguruza, Kontaveit, Swiatek, Kerber – all have genuine chances of taking glory in Melbourne.

You’ll also find some dark horses among the competitors, who could surprise everyone with a strong showing. Big-hitting Petra Kvitova can never be ruled out, and nor can Victoria Azarenka.

Danielle Collins, a semi-finalist in 2019, is also considered a decent bet my many, while Ons Jabeur should be considered after her victory last month in the Mubudala World Tennis Championship.

As you can see, it’s certainly going to be a tight contest in Melbourne. Will a big name further enhance their reputation by taking the crown or can a surprise emerge from the pack and take the trophy?

Australian Open schedule

Top half

Ashleigh Barty (Aus) (1) vs Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)

Varvara Gracheva (Rus) vs Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)

Tereza Martincova (Cze) vs Lauren Davis (USA)

Anastasia Potapova (Rus) vs Camila Giorgi (Ita) (30)

Belinda Bencic (Swi) (22) vs Kristina Mladenovic (Fra)

Arianne Hartono (Net) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) vs Madison Brengle (USA)

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) vs Naomi Osaka (Jpn) (13)

Ons Jabeur (Tun) (9) vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa)

Maryna Zanevska (Bel) vs Kaja Juvan (Slo)

Bernarda Pera (USA) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (21)

Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) (28) vs Claire Liu (USA)

Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) vs Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) vs Qinwen Zheng

Tatjana Maria (Ger) vs Maria Sakkari (Gre) (5)

Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) (4) vs Andrea Petkovic (Ger)

Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) vs Xiyu Wang (Chn)

Donna Vekic (Cro) vs Alison Riske (USA)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) vs Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) (26)

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (24) vs Panna Udvardy (Hun)

Petra Martic (Cro) vs Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi)

Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) vs Harmony Tan (Fra)

Fiona Ferro (Fra) vs Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (15)

Sofia Kenin (USA) (11) vs Madison Keys (USA)

Greet Minnen (Bel) vs Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom)

Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) vs Cristina Bucsa

Qiang Wang (Chn) vs Cori Gauff (USA) (18)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) (32) vs Kirsten Flipkens (Bel)

Diane Parry (Fra) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

Saisai Zheng (Chn) vs Martina Trevisan

Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) vs Paula Badosa (Spa) (8)

Bottom half

Anett Kontaveit (Est) (6) vs Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

Clara Tauson (Den) vs Astra Sharma (Aus)

Ana Konjuh (Cro) vs Shelby Rogers (USA)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Danielle Collins (USA) (27)

Elise Mertens (Bel) (19) vs Vera Zvonareva (Rus)

Oceane Dodin (Fra) vs Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom)

Viktorija Golubic (Swi) vs Shuai Zhang (Chn)

Zarina Diyas (Kaz) vs Elena Rybakina (Kaz) (12)

Simona Halep (Rom) (14) vs Magdalena Frech (Pol)

Katie Volynets (USA) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

Jang Su-Jeong (Kor) vs Danka Kovinic (Mne)

Sloane Stephens (USA) vs Emma Raducanu (Gbr) (17)

Tamara Zidansek (Slo) (29) vs Arantxa Rus (Ned)

Heather Watson (Gbr) vs Mayar Sherif (Egy)

Alize Cornet (Fra) vs Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Clara Burel (Fra) vs Garbine Muguruza (Spa) (3)

Iga Swiatek (Pol) (7) vs Harriet Dart (Gbr)

Daria Saville (Aus) vs Rebecca Peterson (Swe)

Magda Linette (Pol) vs Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Stefanie Vogele vs Daria Kasatkina (Rus) (25)

Petra Kvitova (Cze) (20) vs Sorana Cirstea (Rom)

Misaki Doi (Jpn) vs Kristina Kucova (Svk)

Robin Anderson (USA) vs Samantha Stosur (Aus)

Anna Bondar (Hun) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) (10)

Angelique Kerber (Ger) (16) vs Kaia Kanepi (Est)

Marie Bouzkova (Cze) vs Rebecca Marino (Can)

Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Maddison Inglis (Aus) vs Leylah Fernandez (Can) (23)

Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) (31) vs Priscilla Hon (Aus)

Emina Bektas (USA) vs Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Ann Li (USA) vs Xiyu Wang (Chn)

