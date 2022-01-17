Australian Open 2022 men’s outright odds, schedule and free bet

THE Australian Open 2022 odds for the men’s draw have opened up after pre-tournament favourite Novak Djokovic was deported from the country.

The defending champion was made to leave the country and go back to Serbia after losing his visa case that centred around his vaccination status.

Many gamblers are already splashing the cash on futures bets, looking to predict which player will stand victorious on 28th January, hoisting the famous silver trophy above their head and smiling at the sound of Aussie dollars streaming into their bank account.

If you’re looking to get in on the action, here’s the list of odds for the men’s tournament, according to LiveScore Bet and some free bets you can use.

Player Odds Daniil Medvedev 6/4 Alexander Zverev 3/1 Rafael Nadal 11/1 Jannik Sinner 16/1 Stefanos Tsitsipas 25/1 Andrey Rublev 28/1 Matteo Berrettini 33/1 Carlos Alcaraz Garcia 40/1 Felix Auger-Aliassime 40/1 Casper Ruud 50/1 Denis Shapovalov 50/1 Hubert Hurkacz 50/1 Cameron Norrie 66/1 Roberto Bautista Agut 80/1 Ugo Humbert 80/1 Alex De Minaur 100/1 Andy Murray 100/1 Aslan Karatsev 100/1 Daniel Evans 100/1 Karen Khachanov 100/1 Nick Kyrgios 100/1 Pablo Carreno Busta 100/1 All other players >100/1

Who will win the Australian Open 2022?

It can be tough deciding on who you think will win the Australian Open, especially if you’re unsure about how to interpret odds at your chosen sportsbook.

Below, we’ve come up with a list of implied odds – how likely the bookmakers think individual players are to win the tournament – which should hopefully help you to think more clearly when picking your Australian Open winner.

Player Implied Odds Daniil Medvedev 40% Alexander Zverev 25% Rafael Nadal 8.3% Jannik Sinner 5.9% Stefanos Tsitsipas 3.8% Andrey Rublev 3.4% Matteo Berrettini 2.9% Carlos Alcaraz Garcia 2.4% Felix Auger-Aliassime 2.4% Casper Ruud 2% Denis Shapovalov 2% Hubert Hurkacz 2% Cameron Norrie 1.5% Roberto Bautista Agut 1.2% Ugo Humbert 1.2% Alex De Minaur 1% Andy Murray 1% Aslan Karatsev 1% Daniel Evans 1% Karen Khachanov 1% Nick Kyrgios 1% Pablo Carreno Busta 1% All other players <1%

Australian Open preview

For years, the Australian Open has been the domain of Novak Djokovic. The nine-time Australian Open champion was always at the top of everyone’s list of potential winners and, more often than not, his ruthless efficiency saw the trophy heading back to Serbia with him.

However, this year is different. Djokovic has lost his visa and chance to retain his title, and there’s even a young pretender sitting as the new favourite favourite – Daniil Medvedev. The winner of the 2021 US Open has now anchored himself as world number two and performs well on hard surfaces, such as those in the Rod Laver Arena.

Alexander Zverev, the young German who recently won an Olympic gold medal and the ATP World Tour Finals, is the only other player being given a reasonable chance of winning by the bookies.

Momentum is certainly on Zverev’s side, and his game is showing a growing maturity, as he looks to fulfil the prophecy that he’d be leading the charge to replace the so-called Big Three of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Speaking of Rafa, the Spaniard can never be ruled out of any tournament, despite the fact he’s only won the Aussie Open once in his career, way back in 2009. He’s a strong hard court player, but hasn’t played a Grand Slam since the 2021 French Open, plus his recent injury problems might well hinder his tilt at the title.

The other member of the Big Three, Roger Federer, will not be playing the tournament, as he continues to rehabilitate after knee surgery.

But what about Andy Murray? The three-time Grand Slam champion and beaten finalist in five Australian Opens has been showing signs of improvement as he continues his return from injury.

Murray’s profile demanded that he be given a wild card for this year’s tournament, which he received, and he’ll be playing Nikoloz Basilashvili, the number 21 seed and the man he recently beat in the Sydney International.

Elsewhere, as always, there are some decent long shots for the title. Stefanos Tsitsipas is a player with the ability reach the latter stages of the tournament, as are Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini.

Australian Open schedule

Top Half

Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) bt Salvatore Caruso (Ita) 6-4 6-2 6-1

Tommy Paul (USA) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Oscar Otte (Ger) bt Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe) 6-4 6-3 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) (25) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5 6-3 6-3 Gael Monfils (Fra) (17) bt Federico Coria (Arg) 6-1 6-1 6-3 Alexander Bublik (Kaz) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-3 Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) bt Federico Delbonis (Arg) 7-6 (17-15) 3-6 6-4 6-2 Christian Garin (Chi) (16) bt Facundo Bagnis (Arg) 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Cameron Norrie (Gbr) (12) 6-3 6-0 6-4 Corentin Moutet (Fra) bt Lucas Pouille (Fra) 3-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) bt Fabio Fognini (Ita) 6-1 6-4 6-4 Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) (19) bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1 6-2 7-6 (7-2) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) (31) bt Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) 6-2 6-2 6-3 Dusan Lajovic (Ser) bt Marton Fucsovics (Hun) 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 Stefan Kozlov (USA) bt Jiri Vesely (Cze) 7-5 6-3 6-4 Matteo Berrettini (Ita) (7) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-3Alexander Zverev (Ger) (3) bt Daniel Altmaier (Ger) 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 7-6 (7-1) John Millman (Aus) bt Feliciano Lopez (Spa) 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-5 Radu Albot (Mol) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-2 Lloyd Harris (Rsa) (30) bt Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-6 (7-3) Reilly Opelka (USA) (23) bt Kevin Anderson (Rsa) 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) Dominik Koepfer (Ger) bt Carlos Taberner (Spa) 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-1 Soon Woo Kwon (Kor) bt Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den) 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 Denis Shapovalov (Can) (14) bt Laslo Djere (Ser) 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-3) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) (10) bt Egor Gerasimov (Blr) 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (Fra) bt James Duckworth (Aus) 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 6-1 MacKenzie McDonald (USA) bt Nikola Milojevic 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-2 Aslan Karatsev (Rus) (18) Jaume Munar (Spa) 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-4 Karen Khachanov (Rus) (28) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-2) Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) bt Peter Gojowczyk (Ger) 6-3 6-3 6-3 Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) 6-2 6-3 6-2 Rafael Nadal (Spa) (6) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1 6-4 6-2 Bottom Half Casper Ruud (Nor) (8) vs Alex Molcan (Svk) Ilya Ivashka (Blr) vs Pablo Andujar (Spa) Andreas Seppi (Ita) vs Kamil Majchrzak (Pol) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) vs Alex De Minaur (Aus) (32) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) (21) vs Andy Murray (Gbr) Taro Daniel (Jpn) vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi) Steve Johnson (USA) vs Jordan Thompson (Aus) Joao Sousa (Por) vs Jannik Sinner (Ita) (11) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) (15) vs Stefano Travaglia (Ita) Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger) vs Marco Cecchinato (Ita) Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Marco Trungelliti (Arg) Maximilian Marterer (Ger) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (20) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (26) vs Jiri Lehecka (Cze) Benoit Paire (Fra) vs Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) Sebastian Baez (Arg) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) Mikael Ymer (Swe) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) (4) Andrey Rublev (Rus) (5) vs Gianluca Mager (Ita) Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) vs Ricardas Berankis (Lit) Timofey Skato (Kaz) vs Norbert Gombos (Svk) Emilio Gomez (Ecu) vs Marin Cilic (Cro) (27) Dan Evans (Gbr) (24) vs David Goffin (Bel) Alexei Popyrin (Aus) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) vs Alex Bolt (Aus) Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) (9) Diego Schwartzman (Arg) (13) vs Filip Krajinovic (Ser) Christopher O’Connell (Aus) vs Hugo Gaston (Fra) Tomas Machac (Cze) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg) Maxime Cressy (USA) vs John Isner (USA) (22) Ugo Humbert (Fra) (29) vs Richard Gasquet (Fra) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) Liam Broady (Gbr) vs Nick Kyrgios (Aus)

