England go into the final Ashes Test hoping to salvage at least a shred of pride, while Australia will look to continue their recent dominating form.

Match Info

Date: 14th January – 18th January, 2022

Start of play: 4:00am GMT, Hobart

Australia vs England Prediction

It’s certainly been a dismal tour for Joe Root and his England team, crumbling to comprehensive defeats in the first three Tests, and only just clawing their way to a draw in the fourth.

In Hobart, there seems to be little chance of an England victory – Australia are buoyed and confident, while the England team are probably looking forward to the series being over.

However, a look at the weather shows that rain is expected at points during the match, and heavy rain is seemingly the only way England can avoid losing the series 4-0.

There is also the slight hope that Australia might take their foot off the gas in the knowledge they’ve got the series wrapped up. However, the chances of them letting the English off lightly are slim.

We’d recommend betting on a draw for this Test – not the most exciting of bets, but one that has a decent chance of making some money.

Australia vs England prediction: Match drawn @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Australia vs England Betting Tips

Australia captain Pat Cummins has bowled fantastically throughout the entire series, seemingly slicing through the England batting lineup with ease.

Cummins has been particularly effective in the first innings, taking figures of 5-38, 3-36 and 2-68 in the matches he’s taken part in.

With Cummins proving to be so effective on Aussie wickets, it is tough to predict that he won’t have success in Hobart. That’s why we’re recommending a bet on the skipper to take more than 2.5 wickets in the first innings.

Australia vs England tip: Cummins over 2.5 first innings wickets @ 39/50 with Bet UK

Australia vs England Odds

Match-winner:

Australia: 23/50 with Bet UK

Draw: 7/2 with Bet UK

England: 23/4 with Bet UK

Highest individual score:

Over 126.5: 43/50 with Bet UK

Under 126.5: 43/50 with Bet UK

