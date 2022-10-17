Austin Ekeler vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Austin Ekeler vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Austin Ekeler Over 0.50 rushing TDs @ +139 with BetOnline
- Austin Ekeler Under 36.5 receiving yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Austin Ekeler vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Austin Ekeler Over 0.50 rushing TDs @ +139 with BetOnline
The Denver rushing defense is solid, allowing 112 rushing yards per contest, but Ekeler is their workhorse and could possibly score a rushing TD. The Broncos allow less than 0.50 rushing TDs per game, but Ekeler has crossed the goal line three times over his last two contests, and he has a good chance to score one tonight.
Austin Ekeler vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Austin Ekeler Under 36.5 receiving yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Ekeler has been valuable in the passing game and has exceeded the oddsmakers’ total in three of his last five contests. More than likely, the Chargers will be in front by a good margin, limiting Eckelers’ receiving opportunities. Running backs average 46 receiving yards vs. Denver this season, but with Joshua Kelley seeing more action alongside the real probability Los Angeles will have a good-size lead makes the Under the way to go.
Austin Ekeler vs Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Denver Broncos
|+194
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-200