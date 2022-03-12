Augsburg vs Mainz live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Augsburg will be looking to close in on the top half with a home win over Mainz in the Bundesliga this Saturday.

Augsburg vs Mainz live stream

Start watching the Augsburg vs Mainz live stream at 14:30 GMT

Augsburg vs Mainz Preview

The home side are currently 14th in the league table and they are heading into this contest on the back of a narrow win over Arminia Bielefeld away from home. Meanwhile, Mainz are 9th in the league table and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a defeat against union Berlin in their last outing. Augsburg have won five of the last six meetings against Mainz and they will be confident of grinding out a positive result here. Both sides are in similar form right now and it remains to be seen who comes out on top eventually.

When does Augsburg vs Mainz kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Augsburg vs Mainz kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Augsburg Arena.

Augsburg vs Mainz Team News

Augsburg team news

The home side will be without the services of Tobias Strobl, Robert Gumny and Alfred Finnbogason because of injuries.

Augsburg predicted line-up vs Mainz: Gikiewicz; Gouweleeuw, Oxford, Winther; Caligiuri, Maier, Dorsch, Iago; Hahn, Vargas; Gregoritsch

Mainz team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Kohr and Alexander Hack because of suspensions. Jeremiah St Juste is out with an injury.

Mainz predicted line-up vs Augsburg: Zentner; Tauer, Bell, Niakhate; Widmer, Lee, Stach, Boetius, Martin; Burkardt, Onisiwo