augsburg v rb leipzig live stream preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips — Augsburg v RB Leipzig Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

27 mins ago

Augsburg will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this week.
 

Augsburg v RB Leipzig preview

The home side have managed to pick up a win in their last outing against FC Koln and they will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win over RB Leipzig as well.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of three defeats in their last four league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.
 
RB Leipzig have an excellent head to head record against Augsburg and they have managed to beat the home side in their last six meetings.
 
However, the visitors have been quite poor on their travels and they have failed to win their last 10 away matches in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg v RB Leipzig team news

Augsburg possible starting line-up: Gikiewicz; Framberger, Gumny, Oxford, Iago; Caligiuri, Moravek, Dorsch, Vargas; Hahn, Gregoritsch

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva

Augsburg v RB Leipzig betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg v RB Leipzig from bet365:

Match-winner:

Augsburg: 5/1

Draw: 7/2

RB Leipzig: 1/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Augsburg v RB Leipzig prediction

RB Leipzig are undoubtedly the better team on paper but they have been quite poor away from home and they have struggled in recent weeks.
 
Augsburg will have gained some confidence after their win over FC Koln but they are way out of their depth here and Leipzig should be able to grind out a narrow win.
 

Prediction: Leipzig to win at 1/2 with Bet365.

