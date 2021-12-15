Football Betting Tips — Augsburg v RB Leipzig Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side have managed to pick up a win in their last outing against FC Koln and they will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win over RB Leipzig as well.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of three defeats in their last four league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.

RB Leipzig have an excellent head to head record against Augsburg and they have managed to beat the home side in their last six meetings.

However, the visitors have been quite poor on their travels and they have failed to win their last 10 away matches in the Bundesliga.