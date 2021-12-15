Football Betting Tips — Augsburg v RB Leipzig Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Augsburg v RB Leipzig live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 15th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Augsburg v RB Leipzig preview
Augsburg v RB Leipzig team news
Augsburg possible starting line-up: Gikiewicz; Framberger, Gumny, Oxford, Iago; Caligiuri, Moravek, Dorsch, Vargas; Hahn, Gregoritsch
RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva
Augsburg v RB Leipzig betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg v RB Leipzig from bet365:
Match-winner:
Augsburg: 5/1
Draw: 7/2
RB Leipzig: 1/2
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Augsburg v RB Leipzig prediction
Prediction: Leipzig to win at 1/2 with Bet365.
