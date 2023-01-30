AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds

After Max Homa sensationally triumphed last week at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, this week attentions turn to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California, USA.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to California looking to get their 2023 PGA Tour season off to a flying start in the early stages of the New Year. The PGA Tour is back up and running, with the field’s gradually picking up again ahead of what is set to be another sensational season of golf action. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you on this page!

Our each-way selection, Sahith Theegala, finished in fourth place at the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend at the magnificent price of +4500. Hopefully we can provide more winning golf picks for your, our valued SportsLens reader, this week.

After The Farmers Insurance last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in California? Without further ado, here are our AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California, USA.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Preview

After a compelling Farmers Insurance tournament last week at the Torrey Pines, this week is the turn of The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, so this week should be another thrilling one on the PGA Tour.

The field this week will be hopeful of hitting their best form, aiming to win a sizable share of the $9,000,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of golfing talent.

A whole host of celebrities and amateur golfers will also be competing this week at Pebble Beach. Gareth Bale and Aaron Rodgers are just two names who will be walking the fairways of Pebble Beach looking to make their mark with the professionals.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Patrick Cantlay are in action, looking to lift the Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Last year, Tom Hoge triumphed as he fended off the likes of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, finishing on -19 par after 72 holes and winning by two strokes. If you believe Hoge can go back-to-back here at Pebble Beach and you think he can lift the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy for the second year running, then you can back him at a mind-boggling price of +1800 with BetOnline. Certainly worth a wager considering he has won here before!

Taking a look at the course itself, the Pebble Beach Golf Links at is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. It is a delightful golf course to play on, originally designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant Bell in 1919. It is a par 72 and 7,075 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens, as well as a few treacherous water hazards.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event this week from Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California, USA.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Picks

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tip 1: Matt Fitzpatrick To Win @ +1000 with BetOnline

Our first selection and best bet to win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week from California, is world number ten and reigning US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.

‘Fitzy’ will be hopeful of another successful year on the PGA Tour after capturing his first title last year. It was a good one to win too, winning for the first time as a professional on American soil. It just so happened to be a major championship too!

The Englishman has played just twice so far this season. Both have been reasonable weeks for Fitzpatrick with a seventh place finish at the Tournament of Champions a few weeks back being his best finish so far this year. He will be hopeful of improving on that this week at a course that should suit his game. It suits his eye and we can see why he is amongst the betting favorites this week with the best sports betting apps in the US.

The 28-year-old was continuously in the Top 10 of tournaments last year, so we fully expect yet another strong season from the Sheffield man. A strong golfer who doesn’t seem to have many flaws in his game at all.

Do not be surprised to see his name crop up at the top of the leaderboard this week. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1000 with BetOnline.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tip 2: Kevin Kisner To Win and Each-Way @ +6600 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is four time PGA tour event winner, Kevin Kisner.

Kisner hasn’t won on the PGA tour since his triumph at the Wyndham Championship back in August 2021. However, the 38-year-old enjoyed a relatively fruitful season on the PGA Tour last year. The South Carolina man finished 39th in the FedEx Cup rankings for the 2021/22 season which included five Top 10s.

Kisner finished second at the Dell Technologies Match-Pay, as well as incredible strong showings at the Sony Open and The Players Championship where he finished third and fourth respectively.

Kisner is an ever-present on the PGA Tour and continually puts in stellar performances week in, week out. Do not be surprised to see Kisner notch up another Top 10 finish here this week at Pebble Beach.

A really consistent player who doesn’t seem to make too many costly mistakes. Comes here in decent form after a good season last year on the PGA Tour. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +6600 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Fitzpatrick and Kisner are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Viktor Hovland @ +1100, Seamus Power @ +2500, Matt Kuchar @ +3300, Erik van Rooyen @ +8000 and Russell Knox @ +8000. All prices are with BetOnline.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 Odds

Here is a list of the 10 betting favorites with BetOnline for the upcoming golf action this week:

