AT&T Byron Nelson Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

THE PGA TOUR takes us to Texas this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the AT&T Byron Nelson. This is a highly recognised event on the golfing circuit with some mouth-watering prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After a superb week for us last week where we selected Max Homa at a price of 40/1 to win the Wells Fargo Championship, we are back again this week bidding to make it two wins on the spin at some big prices!

AT&T Byron Nelson Preview

After a compelling Wells Fargo Championship last week in which our tip for the week, Max Homa, won at TPC Potomac, this week is the turn of the AT&T Byron Nelson. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to TPC Craig Ranch this week in a bid to win the Byron Nelson tournament in what should be a fun-filled, eventful week in Texas.

Some notable names such as world number one and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson all feature this week at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, just northeast of Dallas.

Last year, K.H Lee triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Sam Burns, Danie Berger and Jordan Spieth to finish on -25 par, three shots ahead of his nearest competitor after a fantastic final round of -6. If you think Lee can go back-to-back, he can be backed at a price of 110/1 with BoyleSports.

The prize money for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $9.1 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $1,638,000. So although this isn’t necessarily regarded as one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar in terms of stature, there is still a mouth-watering prize fund to play for.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the AT&T Byron nelson this week at TPC Craig Ranch.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

AT&T Byron Nelson betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

AT&T Byron Nelson Tip 1: Xander Schauffele to win @ 18/1 with BoyleSports

One of our biggest fancies here at SportsLens for this week’s event on the PGA Tour is Xander Schauffele.

The American Ryder Cup superstar is good in all areas of the game. Whether it is off the tee, irons from the middle of the fairway or around and on the greens, Schauffele has it all.

The majority of golf fans would agree that Schauffele is one of the names who you can see being in contention almost every week, and is nailed on to win a major championship in the next few years.

This week, the TPC Craig Ranch course looks like one which all of the players in the field will want to attack. In fact, only two holes around this track averaged more than 0.1 stroke over par in 2021. You will needs to shoot better than -20 par this week in Texas to be anywhere near within a chance of winning come Sunday evening.

Xander Schauffele is one of those men who is more than capable of shooting super low and contending this week. The course should suit his consistent game and don’t be surprised to see Schauffele’s name in and around the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 18/1 with BoyleSports.

AT&T Byron Nelson Tip 2: Tom Hoge to win and each-way @ 100/1 with BoyleSports

Perhaps not a name that is totally familiar with the casual golf fan, but Tom Hoge has proved this season that he is capable of hanging about with the best players on the PGA Tour week in, week out.

Currently sitting at ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, Hoge has epitomised consistency this season and has several top 10’s to his name already. This week, the course should suit him.

As we alluded to earlier in this preview, a low score is likely this week from TPC Craig Ranch, with a relative outsider like Hoge a great price with bookmakers and perhaps overpriced considering how good he has been this season.

Tom Hoge won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this season when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am around the famous former US Open course, and we can’t see any reason why the 32-year-old can’t win his second this week in Dallas.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 100/1 with BoyleSports.

Other notable mentions

Although Schauffele and Hoge are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Scottie Scheffler @ 10/1, Justin Thomas @ 14/1, Sam Burns @ 18/1, Brooks Koepka @ 22/1 and Cameron Champ @ 50/1. All prices are with BoyleSports.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets