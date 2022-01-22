Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Atletico Madrid are coming into this game on the back of four defeats and a draw in their last six league matches and they are under immense pressure to bounce back strongly.

They are already 16 points adrift of the league leaders and any more slipups could see them drop out of the top four.

Meanwhile, Valencia are ninth in the league table and they’re coming into this game on the back of a three-match winless run in the league.

The visitors have struggled against Atletico Madrid in recent seasons and it remains to be seen whether they can take advantage of the home sides struggles and pull off an upset here.