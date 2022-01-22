Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid vs Valencia, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview
When does Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 22nd of January, at Wanda Metropolitano.
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Team News
Atletico Madrid team news
Atletico Madrid predicted line-up vs Valencia: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Gimenez, Lodi; Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Cunha
Valencia team news
Valencia predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Domenech; Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Lato; Foulquier, Racic, Guillamon, Musah; Duro, Guedes
