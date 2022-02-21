Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live stream, kick off time and prediction – Champions League preview

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League this Wednesday night, and you can get live stream details, as well as our betting predictions and a free bet below.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live stream — Champions League last-16

When does Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid kick off?

The UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United kicks off at 20:00 BST at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on?

Football fans can watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE on BT Sport 1 this Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United prediction — Champions League preview

Heading into a potentially season-defining UEFA Champions League first-leg tie against Manchester United, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will know that his side hasn’t been at its best of late.

Atletico have been the epitome of inconsistency in domestic competition, winning three and losing three of their last six games. This topsy-turvy run includes the Copa del Rey exit at Real Sociedad, a game Los Colchoneros lost 0-2, as well as a heavy drubbing at the hands of Barcelona who won, 4-2, at the Camp Nou.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, and Joao Felix at least gave Atletico a 3-0 home win against Osasuna this past weekend to send them into the upcoming UCL fixture with some confidence.

But, to beat Manchester United, Simeone will have to demand more from the likes of GK Jan Oblak and center backs Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez who have all been error prone this season – something that the Atletico fanbase is not used to seeing from its defensive stalwarts.

Form-wise, Manchester United aren’t performing much better than their Spanish counterparts at present.

Ralf Rangnick’s side has only lost once in its last nine games, and that was a penalty shootout defeat to Championship side Middlesborough in the FA Cup. But the Red Devils have developed a bad habit of drawing games since the German assumed control of the dugout, and have dropped vital points against the likes of Aston Villa (2-2), Southampton (1-1), Burnley (1-1), and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Still, goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Anthony Elanga helped United to a 4-2 away win against Leeds United in the Roses Derby at the weekend, a result that will definitely enhance the feeling of goodwill around Old Trafford in time for the trip to Spain.

But we still worry about United’s porous back line: if Maguire and co. are capable of shipping two goals in less than a minute at Elland Road, how are they going to cope with Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Joao Felix at the Wanda Metropolitano?

That’s the question that needs answering, and we’re just not sure Rangnick’s Red Devils will pass the test in Madrid on Wednesday night – even if Champions League Varane is passed fit.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United prediction: Atletico Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 @ 17/2 with bet365