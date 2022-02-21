Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United betting offers, free bets betting tips and odds for Champions League

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United betting offers and free bets
If you’re looking to bet on Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, then take a look at our preferred options on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United betting tips
Despite the resounding 3-0 win against Osasuna at the weekend, Atletico Madrid’s recent performances in La Liga have left a little to be desired.
If there’s one thing you associate with a Diego Simeone-coached team, it’s that the defense tends to be watertight. But this hasn’t been the case in recent weeks for Los Colchoneros.
In La Liga, Atletico shipped four goals in a 4-2 defeat away at Barcelona a fortnight ago and followed that performance up by shipping another three goals in the 4-3 home win vs Getafe. Prior to the Barca defeat, Simeone’s side had also conceded twice in the win against Valencia, and twice in the Copa del Rey exit to Real Sociedad.
The most recent clean sheet in the home win vs Osasuna will certainly have helped boost the confidence of the home crowd after the 1-0 loss at home to bottom-of-the-table Levante the previous week. But, there’s a marked difference between the pedigree of players on show at Osasuna (and Levante) when compared to Manchester United, a side that features a certain CR7, a player who scored 25 goals in 35 games against Atletico whilst draped in the white of Real Madrid.
Ronaldo’s Manchester United have also been in indifferent domestic form of late. But back-to-back wins vs Brighton (2-0) and in the Rose Derby vs Leeds United (4-2) means that United will come into this game with as much confidence as they’ve been able to muster under the reign of Ralf Rangnick.
But, we’re still worried about that permeable backline of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof. Somehow; someway United’s defenders conspired -all be it in treacherous weather conditions- to throw away a two-goal advantage to Leeds United in less than a minute at Elland Road on Sunday.
And we’re backing another 90 minutes littered with defensive lapses away at the Wanda Metropolitano for Maguire and co. come Wednesday night too – bringing us on nicely to our betting prediction for the game.
Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on BTTS and Ronaldo to score for United at the enticing odds of 5/2, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £35.00.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United betting tip: BTTS and Ronaldo to score for United @ 5/2 at bet365
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United odds: Madrid listed as slight betting favourites
Atletico Madrid are the slight betting favourites at 11/8, but Manchester United are only just behind in the latest odds. You can back United to get a result at the Wanda Metropolitano at 21/10, while a draw is listed at 11/5 with bet365.
- Atletico Madrid @ 11/8 with bet365
- Draw @ 11/5 with bet365
- Manchester United @ 21/10 with bet365
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United last five results
Atletico Madrid last five results: WLWLW
19/02/22 LL Osasuna 0 Atletico Madrid 3
16/02/22 LL Atletico Madrid 0 Levante 1
12/02/22 LL Atletico Madrid 4 Getafe 3
06/02/22 LL Barcelona 4 Atletico Madrid 2
22/01/22 LL Atletico 3 Valencia 2
Key: LL = La Liga
Manchester United last five results: LDDWW
20/02/22 PL Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4
15/02/22 PL Manchester United 2 Brighton 0
12/02/22 PL Manchester United 1 Southampton 1
08/02/22 PL Burnley 1 Manchester United 1
04/02/22 FAC Manchester United 1 Middlesborough 1 (Middlesborough won 8-7 on pens)
Key: PL = Premier League; FAC = FA Cup
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United H2H record
