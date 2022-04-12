Countries
Home News atletico madrid vs man city live stream predictions odds and betting tips

Atletico Madrid vs Man City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

33 mins ago

atletico madrid

Atletico Madrid have a mountain to climb as they look to eliminate Manchester City from the Champions League

Atletico v Man City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Atletico 15/4 BetUK logo
Man City 4/5 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Atletico v Man City Predictions

Diego Simeone’s side would be eager to overrun a 1-0 deficit when they host Manchester City at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Spanish champions have a great chance of qualifying for the last four of the competition but the task is not going to be easy against City.

Atletico managed to hold their own very well in England last time out. A 5-5-0 formation showed that Simeone’s team have the ability to change their tactics depending on the game situation. However, don’t expect them to roll the carpet for Pep Guardiola’s men tomorrow night.

After losing 1-0 to Mallorca on Sunday, the Colchoneros need to return to winning ways and what better way than to do that against the reigning English champions.

City have a great chance anyway and they will not be overawed by the prospect of facing Atletico on their own turf.

However, we expect the home side to head into this encounter full throttle, expecting to score an early goal and then defying all odds.

Atletico v City prediction: Atletico to win @ 15/4 with Bet UK

Atletico v Man City Betting Tips

Atletico v City betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/3 with Bet UK

How to Watch Atletico v Man City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Atletico v City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Atletico v City with Bet UK

When is Atletico v Man City?

The game will take place on April 14, 2022.

What time does Atletico v Man City Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Atletico v Man City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Atletico Team News

Yannick Carrasco is back from suspension but the home side have eight players who are one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.

Hector Herrera is out injured alongside Jose Gimenez. Joao Felix is expected to return to the starting XI.

Atletico Predicted Line Up

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix

City Team News

City will again be without Ruben Dias whose hamstring issues don’t seem to go away. Cole Palmer is also yet to fully recover from an ankle injury. Kyle Walker is expected to return to the starting XI after serving his one-game ban.

City Predicted Line Up

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

