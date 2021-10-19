Atletico Madrid will be looking to climb to the top of their group with a win over Liverpool in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on the 19th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Atletico Madrid have picked up a win and a draw from their two group games and they will look to continue their unbeaten run. Meanwhile, the Reds are at the top of the group with two wins out of two.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool team news

Matheus Cunha and Jose Gimenez are ruled out with injuries. Stefan Savic is suspended.

As for Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are ruled out due to injuries.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool form guide

Atletico Madrid are well rested ahead of this game and they are coming into the contest on the back of wins over Barcelona and AC Milan. The Spanish outfit have picked up three wins in their last five matches across all competitions.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League as well as the Champions League so far and they are coming into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Watford.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Atletico Madrid – 12/5

• Draw – 11/5

• Liverpool – 11/8

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 1/1

• Under – 4/5

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool prediction

Both teams are capable of winning here but Liverpool are in better form. However, the Reds have a weak midfield due to injuries and Atletico Madrid will look to capitalise on that.

This should be a close contest and the two sides are likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

