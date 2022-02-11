Countries
Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Atletico Madrid will return to action this weekend when they take on Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. 

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 12th February

Kick-Off: 9:00 pm  BST, Wanda Metropolitano

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction

Atletico Madrid will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a 4-2 defeat at Barcelona.
The Blaugrana smashed three goals in the first half after falling behind early with Ferreira Carrasco scoring the opener.
Dani Alves extended the scoreline after the interval before Luis Suarez scored to make a feeble comeback.
In the end, the home side registered a comfortable victory and the Indians suffered their sixth defeat of the season.
Atletico aren’t playing their best football at the moment, with the Spanish outfit only winning one of their last five matches in all competitions.
They are currently fifth in the league standings, having secured 36 points from 22 matches.
Meanwhile, Getafe has seen a remarkable resurgence in the new year following their awful start to the 2021-22 campaign.
They have now climbed out of the relegation zone and are now seven points ahead of 18th placed Cadiz.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction: Atletico Madrid 2 Genoa 0 @ 4/9 with 888sport

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe betting tips

Atletico Madrid are favourites to win over Getafe on Saturday, considering the quality of players in their ranks. They lost 4-2 against Barcelona last weekend, suffering their sixth defeat of the season.
The Rojiblancos claimed the La Liga crown last season but currently look nowhere near to defending their title this campaign.
Diego Simeone’s side are fifth in the league standings, having secured 36 points from 22 matches. They are currently 17 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.
However, they are on a two-match winning streak at the Wanda Metropolitana and have suffered only one league defeat at this stadium since March.
But considering the recent defeat against Barcelona, the Indians are likely to be under some pressure. We are backing Atletico to win but it looks likely that both sides will score.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe betting tips: Both Teams To Score @ 6/4 with 888sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe odds

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match odds

Atletico Madrid @ 4/9 with 888sport

Draw @ 16/5 with 888sport

Getafe @ 31/4 with 888sport

Over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with 888sport

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/10 with 888sport

