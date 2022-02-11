Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Atletico Madrid will return to action this weekend when they take on Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 12th February

Kick-Off: 9:00 pm BST, Wanda Metropolitano

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction

Atletico Madrid will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a 4-2 defeat at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana smashed three goals in the first half after falling behind early with Ferreira Carrasco scoring the opener.

Dani Alves extended the scoreline after the interval before Luis Suarez scored to make a feeble comeback.

In the end, the home side registered a comfortable victory and the Indians suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Atletico aren’t playing their best football at the moment, with the Spanish outfit only winning one of their last five matches in all competitions.

They are currently fifth in the league standings, having secured 36 points from 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Getafe has seen a remarkable resurgence in the new year following their awful start to the 2021-22 campaign.

They have now climbed out of the relegation zone and are now seven points ahead of 18th placed Cadiz.