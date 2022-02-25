Countries
Home News atletico madrid vs celta vigo prediction la liga betting offers free bets and betting tips

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction: La Liga betting offers, free bets, and betting tips

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Atletico Madrid will look to put a disappointing UEFA Champions League draw against Manchester United behind them this Saturday when they take on Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano, and our football expert presents a selection of the best betting offers available for the match, along with the latest odds and a free betting tip. 
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting offers & free bets
Below is our selection of the best Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting offers and free bets available for tonight’s game in La Liga.
To claim your free bet and wager on tonight’s action for free, just click on any of the links below.
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting offers and free bets

Looking to bet on Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo at one of the best La Liga betting sites? Take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting tips 

Atletico Madrid fans can look forward to a second game at the Wanda Metropolitano in four days when their side takes Celta Vigo in La Liga action on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Atletico took on Manchester United in UEFA Champions League action and were largely unfortunate to emerge with only a draw from the game.

Diego Simeone’s side went ahead early on thanks to a superb header from Portuguese starlet Joao Felix. But United have a young star of their own in the shape of Anthony Elanga who struck late in the game to make it 1-1.

Atletico will now have to win away at Old Trafford in a fortnight’s time to ensure qualification to the UCL quarter-finals.

Back in La Liga, Athletico occupy 5th place in the table with 42 points from 25 matches played. Simeone’s side rebounded well from a poor 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Levante two weeks ago to take all three points vs Osasuna, 3-0, thanks to goals from the attacking trio of Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, and Angel Correa.

Simeone will now need to get his side ready for tomorrow’s opponent, Celta Vigo, who currently occupy 9th place in La Liga with 32 points from 25 games.

Celta Vigo travel well and haven’t lost in La Liga in five successive games, a run that includes wins against Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano as well as draws vs Sevilla, Cadiz, and Levante, so Simeone’s side will need to be at their best to get a win.

Regardless, Celta Vigo haven’t taken three points from Atletico Madrid in six games and haven’t won at the Wanda Metropolitano in almost six years, so it’s little surprise to see Atletico emerge as betting favorites.

On top of that, we’ve been very impressed with recent performances from Joao Felix, who has scored two goals in three games for Los Colchoneros.

As such, we’ll be using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Atletico Madrid to win with Joao Felix to score at any time in the game at odds of 3/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £40.00 (inclusive of the original stake).

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win with Joao Felix to score at any time in the game @ 13/5 at bet365

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo odds: 

Atletico Madrid have been listed by bookmakers as the betting favourites at 8/13. Celta Vigo can be backed as underdogs at 5/1, while a draw is listed at 14/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Atletico Madrid 8/13 Bet365 logo
Draw 14/5 Bet365 logo
Celta Vigo 5/1 Bet365 logo

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news

Atletico Madrid team news vs Celta Vigo

Diego Simeone will have to make do without Koke, who is still injured, while Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass will join their club captain on the sidelines.

Yannick Carrasco is available for selection after missing the midweek UCL clash against  Manchester United through suspension and is likely to start, while Felipe, Rodrigo de Paul, and Antoinne Griezmann are also pushing for a return to the starting XI after recovering fully from their respective injuries.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Kondogbia, Herrera, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

Celta Vigo team news vs Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo’s only injury concern heading into the trip to the Wanda Metropolitano is Nestor Araujo. The Mexican center-back picked up a slight knock last week but is expected to feature.

Other than that, Sky Blues fans should expect to see a similar lineup to the one that began the 1-1 draw against Levante last week.

Celta Vigo predicted XI

Dituro; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltran; Mendez, Suarez, Cervi; Mina, Aspas

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo last five results

Atletico Madrid last five results: LWLWD

  • 23/02/22 UCL Atletico Madrid 1 Manchester United 1
  • 19/02/22 LL Osasuna 0 Atletico Madrid 3
  • 16/02/22 LL Atletico Madrid 0 Levante 1
  • 12/02/22 LL Atletico Madrid 4 Getafe 3
  • 06/02/22 LL Barcelona 4 Atletico Madrid 2

Key: LL – La Liga

Celta Vigo last five results: WDWDD

  • 21/02/22 LL Celta Vigo 1 Levante 1
  • 12/02/22 LL Cadiz 0 Celta Viga 0
  • 05/02/22 LL Celta Vigo 2 Vallecano 0
  • 22/01/22 LL Sevilla 2 Celta Vigo 2
  • 19/01/22 LL Celta Vigo 2 Osasuna 0

Key: LL – La Liga

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo H2H record 

Atletico Madrid wins: 16
Celta Vigo wins: 7
Draws: 7
