Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction: La Liga betting offers, free bets, and betting tips

Atletico Madrid will look to put a disappointing UEFA Champions League draw against Manchester United behind them this Saturday when they take on Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano, and our football expert presents a selection of the best betting offers available for the match, along with the latest odds and a free betting tip.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting tips Atletico Madrid fans can look forward to a second game at the Wanda Metropolitano in four days when their side takes Celta Vigo in La Liga action on Saturday. On Wednesday, Atletico took on Manchester United in UEFA Champions League action and were largely unfortunate to emerge with only a draw from the game. Diego Simeone's side went ahead early on thanks to a superb header from Portuguese starlet Joao Felix. But United have a young star of their own in the shape of Anthony Elanga who struck late in the game to make it 1-1. Atletico will now have to win away at Old Trafford in a fortnight's time to ensure qualification to the UCL quarter-finals. Back in La Liga, Athletico occupy 5th place in the table with 42 points from 25 matches played. Simeone's side rebounded well from a poor 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Levante two weeks ago to take all three points vs Osasuna, 3-0, thanks to goals from the attacking trio of Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, and Angel Correa. Simeone will now need to get his side ready for tomorrow's opponent, Celta Vigo, who currently occupy 9th place in La Liga with 32 points from 25 games. Celta Vigo travel well and haven't lost in La Liga in five successive games, a run that includes wins against Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano as well as draws vs Sevilla, Cadiz, and Levante, so Simeone's side will need to be at their best to get a win. Regardless, Celta Vigo haven't taken three points from Atletico Madrid in six games and haven't won at the Wanda Metropolitano in almost six years, so it's little surprise to see Atletico emerge as betting favorites. On top of that, we've been very impressed with recent performances from Joao Felix, who has scored two goals in three games for Los Colchoneros. As such, we'll be using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on Atletico Madrid to win with Joao Felix to score at any time in the game at odds of 3/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £40.00 (inclusive of the original stake). Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win with Joao Felix to score at any time in the game @ 13/5 at bet365 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo odds: Atletico Madrid have been listed by bookmakers as the betting favourites at 8/13. Celta Vigo can be backed as underdogs at 5/1, while a draw is listed at 14/5 at bet365. Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Atletico Madrid 8/13 Draw 14/5 Celta Vigo 5/1 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news

Diego Simeone will have to make do without Koke, who is still injured, while Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass will join their club captain on the sidelines.

Yannick Carrasco is available for selection after missing the midweek UCL clash against Manchester United through suspension and is likely to start, while Felipe, Rodrigo de Paul, and Antoinne Griezmann are also pushing for a return to the starting XI after recovering fully from their respective injuries.