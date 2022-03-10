Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Atletico Madrid will be looking to build on their recent performances with a home win over Cadiz in the Spanish league this Friday.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz free bets and betting offers

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Atletico Madrid 3/10 Draw 4/1 Cadiz 11/1

How to claim an Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz free bet

How to use your Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz free bets

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz betting tips and prediction

The home side have been quite inconsistent in recent months but they seem to have picked up some momentum in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid are heading into this contest on the back of three consecutive league wins and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points here. Furthermore, they are undefeated in the last 10 matches against Cadiz in all competitions.

Diego Simeone’s men have been formidable at home for a while and they are undefeated in 35 of their last 38 home matches in the league. Cadiz will need a massive slice of luck in order to get something out of this contest this week.

The visitors have lost four of the last six meetings with Atletico Madrid and they are likely to fall short once again.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz betting tips: Atletico Madrid win @ 3/10 with bet365