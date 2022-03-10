Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to pick up a comfortable home win when they host Cadiz in the Spanish league on Friday night.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz live stream

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

The Spanish champions are currently fourth in the league table and they will be hoping to move into the top three with a win here. Diego Simeone’s men are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors are in the relegation zone right now but they are unbeaten in five of the last six league matches. Cadiz have picked up just one win from the last four league matches but they have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here and it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid can step up and get the job done.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 11th of March, at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Team News

Atletico Madrid team news

The home side have a significant injury list and they will be without the likes of Sime Vrsaljko, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correia, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass.

Atletico Madrid predicted line-up vs Cadiz: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Gimenez, Reinildo, Carrasco; Serrano, Herrera, De Paul; Griezmann, Felix

Cadiz team news

Meanwhile, the visitors could be without Alvaro Negredo, Alcaraz, Fede and Ivan Alejo because of injury problems.

Cadiz predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Ledesma; Akapo, Hernandez, Chust, Espino; Sobrino, Alex, Jonsson, Idrissi; Lozano, Perez