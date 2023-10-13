NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Atlanta take on Washington this weekend in what could be a closely fought game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders.

Falcons vs Commanders Picks 

  • Atlanta Falcons To Cover (-2.5) (-110)
  • Desmond Ridder Over 204.5 passing yards (-110)
Falcons vs Commanders Pick 1: Back The Falcons To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for the Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders is for the hosts to cover the point spread, which is 2.5 points in their favor. Atlanta have been impressive so far this year and they are still unbeaten at home after three games at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Although they only won two of their games at home by under three points, the Falcons should have a more routine game this weekend as they look for back to back victories in the league for a second time this year after just six weeks.

Washington are winless in their last three games after kicking off their season with two impressive victories and they are at danger of falling out of playoff contention if they don’t pick up their game soon.

With all the pressure on the Commanders this weekend on the road, we are confident the Falcons can cover what is a small points spread to remain unbeaten at home.

Falcons vs Commanders Pick 2: Desmond Ridder Over 204.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is for Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder to cover his passing yards prop which is set at 204.5 yards this weekend.

Although Ridder has been fairly inconsistent for the Falcons so far this season, the quarterback threw for 329 passing yards last week against the Texans which was a new personal best for the 24-year-old.

Ridder slowly seems to be becoming more consistent for the Falcons this season, so hoping that the talented QB continues on his upward curve we are taking his over this weekend.

Falcons vs Commanders Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons: -140 | Washington Commanders: +120
  • Point Spread: Falcons (-2.5) -110 | Commanders (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 42.5 –110 | Under 42.5 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top