Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have an NFC South matchup on Sunday between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Mike Evans over 0.50 TD receptions @ -115 with Betonline
- Drake London over 0.50 TD receptions @ +255 with Betonline
- Tom Brady over 2.5 TD passes @ +160 with Betonline
Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Mike Evans over 0.50 TD receptions -115 @ Betonline
This should be a high-scoring affair on Sunday, and Evans leads the Bucs in TD receptions and receiving yardage. Evans snagged a pair of TD receptions last week and with the Tampa Bay receiving corps all banged up, look for Evans to have a big day against a Falcons defense allowing 1.8 TD receptions per contest.
Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Drake London over 0.50 TD receptions +255 @ Betonline
London leads the Falcons in targets, receptions, receiving yards and TD catches and has a solid matchup vs a Tampa Bay allowing 1.5 TD passes per game. The game script calls for Atlanta to be playing from behind, and Atlanta will be forced to throw the football. London has a great chance to catch a scoring strike on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Tom Brady over 2.5 TD passes +160 @ Betonline
Brady has a lot on his mind, but he has a tasty matchup with an Atlanta defense allowing nearly two TD receptions per contest. Brady has thrown three TD passes or more 103 times during his career and with his receiving corps getting healthier he could throw three before the end of the 1st half.
