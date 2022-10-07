Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NFC South matchup on Sunday between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Falcons-Buccaneers same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $17256.80 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Falcons vs Buccaneers SGP Bets with BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Mike Evans over 0.50 TD receptions -115 @ Betonline

This should be a high-scoring affair on Sunday, and Evans leads the Bucs in TD receptions and receiving yardage. Evans snagged a pair of TD receptions last week and with the Tampa Bay receiving corps all banged up, look for Evans to have a big day against a Falcons defense allowing 1.8 TD receptions per contest.

Mike Evans over 0.50 TD receptions @ -115 with BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Drake London over 0.50 TD receptions +255 @ Betonline

London leads the Falcons in targets, receptions, receiving yards and TD catches and has a solid matchup vs a Tampa Bay allowing 1.5 TD passes per game. The game script calls for Atlanta to be playing from behind, and Atlanta will be forced to throw the football. London has a great chance to catch a scoring strike on Sunday.

Drake London over 0.50 TD receptions @ +255 with BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Tom Brady over 2.5 TD passes +160 @ Betonline

Brady has a lot on his mind, but he has a tasty matchup with an Atlanta defense allowing nearly two TD receptions per contest. Brady has thrown three TD passes or more 103 times during his career and with his receiving corps getting healthier he could throw three before the end of the 1st half.

Tom Brady over 2.5 TD passes @ +160 with BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds