NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison

The Vikings and Falcons are both 4-4 this season after eight weeks of NFL action and both sides are without their first string quarterback going into week 9 of the year. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings.

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Picks 

  • Back the Falcons to cover (-4.0)(-110)
  • Jordan Addison over 45.5 receiving yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 1: Back The Falcons To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for this game between two .500 sides is for the Falcons to cover, with the point spread favoring Atlanta by four points.

The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a difficult defeat to the Tennessee Titans last weekend, when Will Levis threw a hattrick of touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins in an impressive NFL debut.

Minnesota are on a four game win streak, that includes a victory over the 49ers in week 7 of the season that shocked the league. Despite their recent good form, we think the Vikings are going to struggle without Kirk Cousins this weekend and Atlanta may be able to just edge the contest.

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 2: Jordan Addison Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jordan Addison has been impressive in recent weeks, so we are backing the Vikings wide receiver to cover his receiving prop again this weekend in what could be a close match.

Addison has averaged 60.2 receiving yards per game over the first half of the season, so the fairly low mark of 45.5 yards should be no problem even without Cousins at the helm.

Three of Addison’s last four games have seen the receiver run for over 50 receiving yards and with over 200 yards in the last two weeks alone the Minnesota star can easily cover his prop this weekend.

Falcons vs Vikings Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons: -200 | Minnesota Vikings: +170
  • Point Spread: Falcons (-4.0) -110 | Vikings (+4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 37.0 -110 | Under 37.0 -110

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jordan Addison
NFL

LATEST Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  33min
Raheem Mostert
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 2 2023

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs make the trip to Europe this weekend for NFL week 9 action in Germany, and ahead of the match, we have all the…

rsz attachment gettyimages 1074695820 594x594 1
NFL
NFL: Tom Brady Has Some Advice For Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h

Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He doesn’t have the blazing speed or shiftiness that typically comes when we think of elusive, out-of-the-pocket…

rsz marquez valdes scantling
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Player Says The Trip Germany “Sucks”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor will not play in Week 9 vs. the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19h
USATSI 21546636 168397130 lowres
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  19h
Bengals
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  20h
Arrow to top