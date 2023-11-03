The Vikings and Falcons are both 4-4 this season after eight weeks of NFL action and both sides are without their first string quarterback going into week 9 of the year. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings.

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Picks

Back the Falcons to cover (-4.0)(-110)

Jordan Addison over 45.5 receiving yards (-110)

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 1: Back The Falcons To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for this game between two .500 sides is for the Falcons to cover, with the point spread favoring Atlanta by four points.

The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a difficult defeat to the Tennessee Titans last weekend, when Will Levis threw a hattrick of touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins in an impressive NFL debut.

Minnesota are on a four game win streak, that includes a victory over the 49ers in week 7 of the season that shocked the league. Despite their recent good form, we think the Vikings are going to struggle without Kirk Cousins this weekend and Atlanta may be able to just edge the contest.

Falcons vs Vikings Pick 2: Jordan Addison Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jordan Addison has been impressive in recent weeks, so we are backing the Vikings wide receiver to cover his receiving prop again this weekend in what could be a close match.

Addison has averaged 60.2 receiving yards per game over the first half of the season, so the fairly low mark of 45.5 yards should be no problem even without Cousins at the helm.

Three of Addison’s last four games have seen the receiver run for over 50 receiving yards and with over 200 yards in the last two weeks alone the Minnesota star can easily cover his prop this weekend.

Falcons vs Vikings Odds and Line

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons: -200 | Minnesota Vikings: +170

Atlanta Falcons: -200 | Minnesota Vikings: +170 Point Spread: Falcons (-4.0) -110 | Vikings (+4.0) -110

Falcons (-4.0) -110 | Vikings (+4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 37.0 -110 | Under 37.0 -110