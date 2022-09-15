Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

Both sides opened their 2022 campaigns on the wrong side of the W/L ledger. Atlanta suffered a 27-26 home loss to New Orleans, meanwhile Los Angeles was soundly defeated at home by Buffalo 31-10.
Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Picks
- Rams -10.5 points @ +102 with Bovada
- Falcons over 46.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams Pick 1: Rams -10.5 points @ +102 with Bovada
The defending Super Bowl champion Rams played a decent first-half, but were torched for 21 second-half points. We don’t expect the same for Sunday, as the Rams are an elite side on both sides of the field and a far cry from what Atlanta saw last week.
The Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a double-digit loss at home and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game. Back the Rams to cover the spread.
Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Pick 2: Falcons over 46.5 points @ -110 at Bovada
Both sides are coming off games where their defenses didn’t perform very well, and at this point in the season, the respective offenses are likely better than the defense they face. Look for Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota and Rams QB Matthew Stafford to have huge games Sunday.
The over is 4-1 in Falcons last 5 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game and 7-2 in the last 9 meetings. Play the over in this contest.
Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction
The heavily favored Rams are the play, but -471 is too much juice for this contest. The Rams were blown out by arguably the best team in the league and while Atlanta has some nice pieces, they aren’t at the same level.
The Rams are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 vs. the NFC, and the Falcons are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 vs. NFC. Back Los Angeles to win this game.
Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Atlanta Falcons
|+377
|Los Angeles Rams
|-471