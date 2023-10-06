NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
It’s a battle for the young quarterbacks as the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans meet in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Falcons vs Texans Picks 

  • Houston Texans money line (+105)
  • CJ Stroud over 246.5 passing yards (-110)
Falcons vs Texans Pick 1: Houston Texans money line (-110 with BetOnline)

These two teams have had opposite seasons. The Falcons got off to a flyer, beginning 2-0 with wins against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers before consecutive defeats to the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the other hands, the Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts before beating the Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers to go 2-2 under rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

We’re riding the momentum and taking the Texans money line on this one.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Falcons vs Texans Pick 2: CJ Stroud over 246.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

CJ Stroud looked like a star coming out of Ohio State and he went second in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Texans. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and 2022 and has come to the league with great expectations.

As it stands, he’s looking like the best signal caller of his class. The 22-year-old is on pace for a rookie record in completions and passing yards.

He became the first player in NFL history with 1200 passing yards and no interceptions through his first four games. Stroud has averaged over 300 yards a game this season and 246.5 is a line we’ll take the over with.

Falcons vs Texans Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons: -125 | Houston Texans: +105
  • Point Spread: Falcons (-1.5) -110 | Texans (+1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 41.5 –110 | Under 41.5 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons
