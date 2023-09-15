The Green Bay Packers easily saw off the Chicago Bears in week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and they face fellow week one winners in the Atlanta Falcons this weekend in what could be a close matchup. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Falcons vs Packers Picks

Packers -1.5 (-110)

Jordan Love over 1.5 passing touchdowns ( +150 )

Falcons vs Packers Pick 1: Packers -1.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Both of these NFC sides won in week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and so this weekends game could prove to be a closer affair than the wins in week 1.

We are backing the Packers to come out on top against the Falcons though, after they began the season with a dominant performance over the Bears.

The spread has been set at just 1.5 points in the favour of the Packers this weekend and after winning by an 18 point margin last week we think it could be another comfortable win for the Packers.

Falcons vs Packers Pick 2: Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+150 with BetOnline)

The Packers began life without Aaron Rodgers at the helm with a convincing win over Chicago Bears last week, with Jordan Love throwing just under 250 passing yards and recording three passing touchdowns.

We are backing the new Packers QB to throw two or more passing touchdowns yet again this week, after his offence impressed so much in week one against the Bears.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Odds and Line

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons: -125 | Green Bay Packers: +105

Atlanta Falcons: -125 | Green Bay Packers: +105 Point Spread: Falcons (-1.5) -110 | Packers (+1.5) -110

Falcons (-1.5) -110 | Packers (+1.5) -110 Total Points: Over 40.5 –110 | Under 40.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like