NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Packers
Packers

The Green Bay Packers easily saw off the Chicago Bears in week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and they face fellow week one winners in the Atlanta Falcons this weekend in what could be a close matchup. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Falcons vs Packers Picks 

  • Packers -1.5 (-110)
  • Jordan Love over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+150)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Falcons vs Packers Pick 1: Packers -1.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Both of these NFC sides won in week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and so this weekends game could prove to be a closer affair than the wins in week 1.

We are backing the Packers to come out on top against the Falcons though, after they began the season with a dominant performance over the Bears.

The spread has been set at just 1.5 points in the favour of the Packers this weekend and after winning by an 18 point margin last week we think it could be another comfortable win for the Packers.

Falcons vs Packers Pick 2: Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+150 with BetOnline)

The Packers began life without Aaron Rodgers at the helm with a convincing win over Chicago Bears last week, with Jordan Love throwing just under 250 passing yards and recording three passing touchdowns.

We are backing the new Packers QB to throw two or more passing touchdowns yet again this week, after his offence impressed so much in week one against the Bears.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons: -125 | Green Bay Packers: +105
  • Point Spread: Falcons (-1.5) -110 | Packers (+1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 40.5 –110 | Under 40.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jordan Addison Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST While Justin Jefferson is the clear WR1 for the Vikings, rookie Jordan Addison is still making a big impact

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5s
Aaron Rodgers injured Jets pic 1
NFL
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers has a long road ahead at 39 years old coming off a successful surgery to repair his Achilles tendon
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  35min

When the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers, the team was finally looked at as a real Super Bowl contender. Their defense was legit last season and all they needed was…

Eagles QB sneak pic
NFL
Is the Eagles’ QB sneak with Jalen Hurts the most unstoppable play in the NFL right now?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In the 2020 NFL Draft, QB Jalen Hurts fell to the second round and was selected by the Eagles. He didn’t start right away, but Hurts has earned the right…

DAndre Swift Eagles pic
NFL
After a career-high 175 rushing yards, will D’Andre Swift be the new RB1 for the Eagles in 2023?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: Dolphins, Eagles, and Saints Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Colts vs Jaguars Picks
NFL
NFL Schedule: Three Key Games To Watch In Week 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h
Arrow to top