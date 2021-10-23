Villarreal will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Athletic Bilbao in La Liga this weekend.

Bilbao got back to winning ways after a three-match winless run in the league last time out and they will be hoping to build on it and put together a winning run. Villarreal were beaten by Osasuna in the league last time out.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal team news

Yuri Berchiche and Peru Nolaskoain are ruled out for the home side. The visitors have no major injury concerns.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup: Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Martinez, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Vencedor, D. Garcia, Muniain; Williams, R. Garcia

Villarreal possible starting lineup: Rulli; Foyth, Mandi, Torres, A. Moreno; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Pino, G. Moreno, Danjuma

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal form guide

Athletic Bilbao are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 home matches against Villarreal in all competitions. However, they are winless in three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Villarreal have drawn their last 4 away matches in the league.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal from bet365:

Match-winner:

Athletic Bilbao – 6/4

Draw – 21/10

Villarreal – 2/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 9/10

Under – 23/18

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive track record against Villarreal and they will fancy their chances of a win here. The visitors have struggled on their travels recently and they are likely to drop points here.

A home win could be on the cards this week.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao win.

