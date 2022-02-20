Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Real Sociedad will face local rivals Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Derby at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday in the 2021-22 La Liga season.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00

Date: 21st February 2022

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Athletic Bilbao has put up a solid number of points in recent home games. However, the team has struggled to dominate at home, with only one win coming by more than a goal margin.

Their opponents haven’t been at their best in recent road games, but given their head-to-head record, they should be able to hold their own at San Mamés.

In their last five league home games, the hosts have scored five goals in the first half. Their opponents, on the other hand, have only scored once in their last six league matches on the road over that time frame. As a result, most football betting sites think that the match will end in a draw.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Real Sociedad @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming for a better result after losing 3-2 to Mallorca in their last La Liga match.

Athletic Bilbao had 56 percent control and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Ral Garca, Lex Berenguer, and Unai Simón scored goals for Athletic Bilbao. Athletic Bilbao has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, hitting the target in each of their past six games.

Whereas Real Sociedad drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig in the Europa League last time around.

In recent games involving Real Sociedad, it has been pretty consistent for at least one side to keep a clean sheet. It has happened 5 times in their last 6 meetings, according to their records. In those matches, both teams have scored six goals, with Real Sociedad scoring six.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/8.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Betting Odds

Match Winner

Athletic @ 5/4 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Real Sociedad @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/8

Under 2.5 @ 4/7

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.