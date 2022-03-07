Athletic Bilbao vs Levante top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Athletic Bilbao will be under pressure to bounce back strongly when they host Levante in the Spanish league on Monday night.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Athletic Bilbao vs Levante free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the La Liga game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Athletic Bilbao 4/7 Draw 29/10 Levante 5/1

How to claim an Athletic Bilbao vs Levante free bet

Claiming the Athletic Bilbao vs Levante free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Balaidos for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Athletic Bilbao vs Levante free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the La Liga clash between Athletic Bilbao vs Levante.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante betting tips and prediction

The home side have picked up just three wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely if they want to secure Europa League qualification for the next season.

Bilbao have an impressive head to head record against Levante and they are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Monday’s opposition.

However, the back to back defeats against Barcelona and Valencia will have hurt their confidence and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, the visitors have shown improvement in recent weeks with wins over Atletico Madrid and Elche. They picked up a draw against Celta Vigo as well.

Levante will be looking to pull off an upset here and the home side cannot afford to underestimate the opposition.

The last four meetings between these two sides have ended in draws and Athletic Bilbao will be desperate to pick up all three points this time around.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante betting tips: Athletic Bilbao win @ 4/7 with bet365