Athletic Bilbao vs Levante live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Athletic Bilbao will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Levante in the Spanish league on Monday night.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante live stream

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Preview

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive defeats in all competitions against the likes of Barcelona and Valencia. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction here and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and get the job done. Meanwhile, Levante are at the bottom of the Spanish league table but they are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw in their last three league matches. The away side will have seen Bilbao’s performance in their last two outings and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. However, Levante will have to improve their away performance in order to grind out a positive result here. They have failed to win 16 of their last 17 away matches in the league.

When does Athletic Bilbao vs Levante kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Athletic Bilbao vs Levante kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 7th of March, at the San Mames.

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Team News

Athletic Bilbao team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Athletic Bilbao predicted line-up vs Levante: Simon; Lekue, Yeray, I Martinez, Yuri; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; Sancet, I Williams

Levante team news

Levante will be without the services of Shkodran Mustafi, Sergio Postigo and Jose Campana due to injuries.

Levante predicted line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Cardenas; Rober, Duarte, Caceres; Miramon, Malsa, Pepelu, Son; De Frutos, Marti, Morales