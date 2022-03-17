Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Athletic Bilbao will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Getafe in the Spanish league on Friday night.
Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview
The home side have lost three of the last five league matches and they are coming into this game on the back of a narrow defeat against Real Betis. The home fans will be expecting the players to produce a strong reaction here and it remains to be seen whether the hosts can step up and deliver.
Athletic Bilbao have picked up just one win from the last six meetings against Getafe and the visitors will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Athletic Bilbao side.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 15th in the league table and they have failed to win any of the last five league matches.
Furthermore, they have been quite disappointing on their travels this season and have failed to win their last 17 away matches in the league.
That said, the visitors are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against Athletic Bilbao and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a result on Friday night as well.
When does Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 18th of March, at San Mames.
Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Team News
Athletic Bilbao team news
The home side will be without the services of Dani Garcia and Inigo Martinez because of injuries.
Athletic Bilbao predicted line-up vs Getafe: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Yuri; Berenguer, Vencedor, Zarraga, Muniain; R Garcia, I Williams
Getafe team news
Sabit Abdulai will miss out for the visitors because of an injury issue.
Getafe predicted line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Alena, Arambarri, Maksimovic; Mayoral, Unal
