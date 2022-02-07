Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

When Athletic Bilbao takes on Espanyol at home on Monday night, they will be looking to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 21:00 CET

Date: 8th February 2022, Estadio San Mamés (Bilbao)

Bet £10 on Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol and Get £20 in Bet Credits

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Prediction

Athletic Bilbao’s recent form has improved, while Espanyol’s has deteriorated. In the last three games, Bilbao has won three and Espanyol has lost four. As a result of their recent results, Bilbao has a better probability of winning than Espanyol in this match. Both sides have scored a lot of points in their games. In two of their recent victories, Espanyol has also scored over 1.5 goals.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Espanyol @ 8/13 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with LiveScore Bet’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Betting Tips

In recent games, Bilbao has rediscovered their feet in the league. Their early season contests were bad, but their subsequent encounters have shown a remarkable improvement in their play. Four of the team’s last five matches have resulted in goals, and three of them have been in victories. They’ve also gone undefeated in their last three games.

On the other hand, Espanyol has been struggling in recent encounters. The team has been on a three-match losing streak. Despite the fact that the squad has scored in eight of their last five games, they have only won one of them. Their away encounters have likewise failed to provide the desired results. This season, they had only one victory on the road.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/20.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 19/20 with LiveScore Bet.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Betting Odds

Match Winner

Athletic @ 8/13 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Espanyol @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 19/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/5

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol and Get £20 in Bet Credits

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.