Atalanta vs Sampdoria prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Atalanta will return to league action next week, hosting Sampdoria at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday night in the Italian Serie A’s 27th round.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 1st March 2022, Gewiss Stadium

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Prediction

Atalanta has gone winless in their previous five league games, with three of those games ending in a stalemate. They haven’t won in their last four league games at home, and they’ll be trying to change that next week.

After being winless in their previous seven games, Sampdoria has won two of their last three. However, they have only won one of their last five games with Atalanta, and they may have to settle for a draw on Monday.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Sampdoria @ 17/5 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Earlier in the season, Atalanta was one of the finest teams in the league, and they were even a contender for a top-four finish.

However, their recent performance has been concerning. They haven’t won in a long time, and previous champions Juventus have relegated them to fifth place.

Sampdoria has lost a lot of games in recent weeks, and they’ve been conceding a lot of goals as well. Furthermore, they are on a losing skid on the road, and they have a bad head-to-head record against this opponent over the years.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/6.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Betting Odds

Match Winner

Atalanta @ 4/9 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 17/5 with Bet Storm

Sampdoria @ 6/1 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 4/6

Under 2.5 @ 27/20

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Free Bet

Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.