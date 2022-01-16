Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offers: Free bets for Serie A clash

INTER MILAN, currently flying high at the top of Serie A, take on 4th placed Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo today.

In this top four match-up, Inter will be looking to pull away from 2nd placed Milan as they aim to retain their Serie A crown.

Atalanta go into the match in 4th place, two points behind Napoli but with a game in hand. A win could see them leapfrog Napoli, as well as pull away from 5th placed Juventus.

How to claim Atalanta vs Inter Milan free bets

Claiming the Serie A free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

LiveScore Bet Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Head over to LiveScore Bet and you’ll find a fantastic welcome bonus waiting for you. Just place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll have £20 in free bets added to your sportsbook account.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim the LiveScore Bet Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offer

Bet UK Atalanta vs Inter Milan free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

If you’re looking to place a bet on Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Bet UK is a great choice. Head to the sportsbook using the link below and then make a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or more. You’ll then be given £30 in free bets.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Bet Storm Atalanta vs Inter Milan offer: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet

All new players heading to Storm Bet using the link below will get to claim a superb welcome bonus. Just deposit and wager £10 on a qualifying bet and you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on Atalanta vs Inter Milan or one of many other sporting events.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim the Bet Storm Atalanta vs Inter Milan free bet

888sport Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offer: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus

Head over to 888sport and you’ll get a bonus that can be used in the sportsbook and casino. Just bet £10 and you’ll receive £40 in free bets, plus you’ll also receive £10 in casino bonus money.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Claim the 888sport Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offer

bet365 Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

bet365 is offering everyone signing up using the link below a fantastic welcome bonus. You’ll need to sign up and then deposit and wager £10 or more, after which you’ll find £50 in free bet credits added to your account.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the bet365 Atalanta vs Inter Milan betting offer