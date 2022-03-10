Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Atalanta looking for home comfort as they take on dominating Germans.

How to watch Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen preview

La Dea might be struggling on the domestic front but the Bergamo giants have been very good in Europe. Even though they crashed out of the Champions League in group stages, Gianpiero Gasperini’s men were really good value for the money in the playoff against Olympiacos who they beat 5-1 on aggregate.

However, the Italians have a tough task on their hands as they welcome Bayer for the first leg at home.

Die Werkself have been very good in the Bundesliga and held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at the weekend. They haven’t won anything in Europe since 1988 but based on their performances throughout the competition, Gerardo Seoane’s men should be considered favorites to go all the way.

This team is a perfect mixture of youth and experience with Florian Wirtz shining brightly in Europe’s second tier competition.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen team news

Atalanta team news

Rafael Toloi returns from suspension but Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic are still absent.

Atalanta predicted line-up

Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Koopmeiners; Boga

Bayer team news

Kerim Demirbay is suspended for the home tie. Patrick Schick is out injured so either Lucas Alario or Amine Adli are likely to be given a start.

Bayer predicted lineup

Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Andrich, Palacios; Diaby, Alario, Wirtz

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen free bets