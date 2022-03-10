Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Atalanta looking for home comfort as they take on dominating Germans.
How to watch Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen preview
La Dea might be struggling on the domestic front but the Bergamo giants have been very good in Europe. Even though they crashed out of the Champions League in group stages, Gianpiero Gasperini’s men were really good value for the money in the playoff against Olympiacos who they beat 5-1 on aggregate.
However, the Italians have a tough task on their hands as they welcome Bayer for the first leg at home.
Die Werkself have been very good in the Bundesliga and held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at the weekend. They haven’t won anything in Europe since 1988 but based on their performances throughout the competition, Gerardo Seoane’s men should be considered favorites to go all the way.
This team is a perfect mixture of youth and experience with Florian Wirtz shining brightly in Europe’s second tier competition.
Watch live sport with bet365
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen team news
Atalanta team news
Rafael Toloi returns from suspension but Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic are still absent.
Atalanta predicted line-up
Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Koopmeiners; Boga
Bayer team news
Kerim Demirbay is suspended for the home tie. Patrick Schick is out injured so either Lucas Alario or Amine Adli are likely to be given a start.
Bayer predicted lineup
Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Aranguiz, Andrich, Palacios; Diaby, Alario, Wirtz
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins