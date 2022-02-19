Aston Villa vs Watford prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

ASTON VILLA host Watford this weekend in the Premier League, with Steven Gerrard hoping his side get back on track after a disappointing loss to Newcastle.
Match Info
Date: Saturday, 19th February
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Villa Park, Birmingham
Aston Villa vs Watford predictions
This is a game between two teams in poor form. After some encouraging signs at the start of the Steven Gerrard era, Villa have dropped off the pace again, and come into this match following a 1-0 defeat to struggling Newcastle United.
Watford’s form is even worse, and they’re now many many people’s favourites to finish bottom of the league this season. They’ve not won a game in any competition since 20th November, and last weekend saw them beaten 2-0 by Brighton.
Despite both teams struggling, it’s clear that Villa are the much stronger side, and the bookies agree, making them big favourites to take all three points. We’re not going to look any further than the full time result market for our first prediction, as there’s a great price being offered on a Villa win over at bet365.
You’ll find that bet365 have boosted the odds of Villa to win from 3/5 to 63/100 – not a huge boost, but one that makes the bet much more attractive. However, remember that because the price is boosted, there’s no early payout offered, and no accumulator bonus if you add this selection to an acca.
Aston Villa vs Watford prediction: Aston Villa to win @ 63/100 with bet365
Aston Villa vs Watford betting tips
If you’re looking for another Aston Villa vs Watford tip, we’ve got one for you below, and it’s a little more adventurous than the previous prediction.
For this bet, we’re using bet365’s Bet Builder, and we’re going to start with a prediction of Philippe Coutinho to grab the first goal. While he hasn’t turned into a goal machine, he has found the back of the net a couple of times since his move, and his individual odds of 13/2 to score first are too good to turn down.
We’re also going to take a look at the under/over market, and we’re predicting that there will be over two goals in the match, as both teams have been in some high-scoring encounters recently. That has individual odds of 10/11.
When both these bets are combined using the Bet Builder tool, you get a bet offering odds of 14/1, which we think is fantastic value.
Aston Villa vs Watford betting tips: Coutinho to score first and over 2 goals @ 14/1 with bet365
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Aston Villa vs Watford odds
Aston Villa vs Watford Match Odds
Aston Villa @ 3/5 with bet365
Draw @ 11/4 with bet365
Watford @ 5/1 with bet365
Aston Villa vs Watford Total Goals Odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365
