Home News aston villa vs tottenham odds prediction betting tips and live stream 9th april 2022

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Tottenham Hotspur travels to Villa Park on Saturday evening to face Aston Villa, they will be looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League. Spurs are presently fourth in the table, level on points with Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish, while Villa is 11th, one point behind tenth-placed Leicester City.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Aston Villa 23/10 BetUK logo
Tottenham 23/20 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Predictions

In previous transfer windows, Aston Villa has not been afraid to spend a lot of money. They are now 11th in the league rankings and have dropped their past three games. Philippe Coutinho, a Brazilian midfielder on loan from Barcelona, has been outstanding since joining the team in January. So far, the 29-year-old has four goals and three assists to his credit.

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins, both strikers, have not been at their best this season. The England internationals have a total of 13 league goals between them.

Spurs, on the other hand, have a solid chance of participating in the Champions League next season. The acquisition of January transfers Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus has proven to be vital, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min picking up form and looking fantastic.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur @ 23/20 with Betstorm

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Aston Villa will be looking for a better outcome after losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous Premier League match.

Aston Villa had 51% possession and 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the game. Ashley Young (36′ own goal) and Ollie Watkins (86′) scored goals for Aston Villa. Wolverhampton Wanderers had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jonny Otto scored in the seventh minute.

Tottenham Hotspur will enter this game fresh off a 5-1 Premier League victory against Newcastle United in their previous match.

Tottenham Hotspur had not lost to Aston Villa in their last ten league matches when they faced them away from home

Aston Villa vs Tottenham betting tip: Tottenham to win @ 23/20 with Betstorm

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Aston Villa vs Tottenham clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

  1. Sign up to Betstorm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet storm
  3. Follow all the action from Aston Villa vs Tottenham with Bet storm

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham will take place on 9th April 2022.

What time does Aston Villa vs Tottenham Kick Off?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham will kick off at 21:30.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Aston Villa Team News

Steven Gerrard, the manager of Aston Villa, has no fitness concerns ahead of this encounter because he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Aston Villa Predicted Line Up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Tottenham Team News

Antonio Conte, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, must choose from a roster that has some fitness problems. Japhet Tanganga (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Sergio Reguilón (knock), and Oliver Skipp are all out with injuries.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

