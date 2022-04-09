Aston Villa vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/5 Shot

Tottenham will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently fourth in the league table and they will be hoping to consolidate their position in the top four with a victory here.

The visitors have picked up five wins from the last six league matches and they will be favourites heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have lost their last three Premier League matches and Steven Gerrard will be under pressure to get his side the bounce back here.

The home side had the quality to pull off an impressive result here and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and deliver.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tips

Tottenham United to win @ 23/20 with Bet Storm

The Londoners are in red hot form right now and the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are firing on all cylinders.

Furthermore, they have won their last seven away meetings against Aston Villa and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.

Spurs have also kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven away games against Aston Villa and the home side will have to be at their best in order to grind something out of this contest.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different.

Spurs have scored at least twice in their last seven away matches against Villa and they have been in good scoring form recently. The Londoners have scored 17 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have conceded five goals in their last three outings.

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 7/5 with Bet Storm

The England international has been in breathtaking form in recent weeks and he will be looking to add to his tally against a vulnerable Aston Villa defence.

Keen has scored six goals and he has picked up four assists in his last nine matches across all competitions.

Bet on Tottenham to pick up all three points here and the match to end with over 2.5 goals.