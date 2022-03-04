Aston Villa vs Southampton top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

When Aston Villa takes on high-flying Southampton on Saturday afternoon, they will be trying for their first back-to-back Premier League victory since November. At Villa Park, an intriguing match might be on the cards, with the Saints seeking to build on their 4-3 victory in the West Midlands last season.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Aston Villa 13/10 Draw 5/2 Southampton 2/1

Southampton is currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, and they have had a mixed season so far. In their previous game, the Saints defeated West Ham United 3-1 in the FA Cup, and they will be looking to build on that momentum this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, is now in 13th place in the Premier League and has not performed well this season. Under Steven Gerrard, the home team has shown significant progress and will try to climb the league standings in the coming weeks.

Under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa has improved significantly, but they must remain consistent in the coming months. Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, for example, have had an impression so far and will want to improve this weekend.

Southampton has been very impressive this season, and they may be a contender for a European place this season. On paper, both sides are evenly suited, and the benefits could be shared on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Southampton betting tips: Aston Villa vs Southampton to draw @ 5/2 with bet365