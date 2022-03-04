Aston Villa vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

The Premier League resumes playing this weekend, with Southampton hosting Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in a crucial match at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Southampton preview

Following a 0-2 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa will be hoping for a repeat of their last performance.

Aston Villa had 34% possession and had 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Matty Cash (17th minute) and Ollie Watkins (68th minute) scored for Aston Villa. Brighton & Hove Albion had 12 shots on goal, only one of which was successful.

Aston Villa has scored 8 goals in their last six games, averaging 1.33 goals per game. Aston Villa has lost their last four league games at home. Things are going to have to change, and they’re going to have to change quickly.

Whereas Southampton comes into this game off a 3-1 FA Cup victory over West Ham United in their previous match.

Southampton had 48 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Romain Perraud (31′), James Ward-Prowse (69′), and Armando Borja (95′) scored for Southampton. West Ham had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. West Ham United’s goal came from Michail Antonio (60′).

Southampton has scored 13 goals in their last six matches. Southampton has also scored in every single one of those games. During that time, they’ve allowed 5 goals to be scored against them.

Aston Villa vs Southampton team news

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa’s manager Steven Gerrard will be without Marvelous Nakamba (knee injury).

Aston Villa predicted line-up

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Southampton team news

Southampton’s manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will have to pick from a group that has some fitness issues. Alex McCarthy (thigh issues), Nathan Tella (groin injury), and Lyanco (hamstring injury) are all unavailable.

Southampton predicted lineup

Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Broja, Adams

