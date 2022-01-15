Countries
Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester United will look to pick up a second consecutive win over Aston Villa this week when the two sides meet on Saturday evening.
 

Match Info Date: 15th January 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction

 
The Red Devils managed to beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this week and they will be hoping for a similar result here.
 
The Red Devils have an excellent head to head record against Aston Villa and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.
 
The visitors have won four of their last six meetings against the West Midlands club and it will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard’s side can step up and produce a surprise result here.
 
Meanwhile, Manchester United are undefeated in 33 of their last 35 away matches in the Premier League and the away fans will be expecting all three points here.
 

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United @10/1 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tips

 
Manchester United are unbeaten in 35 of their last 38 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions. Bet on the Red Devils to pick up all three points here.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 13 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
 

Aston Villa vs Manchester United betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Aston Villa vs Manchester United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

Aston Villa: 2/1 with Betfred

Draw: 13/5 with Betfred

Manchester United: 29/20 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 19/20 with Betfred

Under: 17/16 with Betfred

