Match Info Date: 15th January 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Villa Park.
Bet £10 on Aston Villa vs Manchester United Get £40 In Free Bets
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction
Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United @10/1 with Betfred.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on Betfred and back our prediction
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Aston Villa vs Manchester United betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 21/20.
Bet on under 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Aston Villa vs Manchester United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
Aston Villa: 2/1 with Betfred
Draw: 13/5 with Betfred
Manchester United: 29/20 with Betfred
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 19/20 with Betfred
Under: 17/16 with Betfred
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Free Bet
Betfred are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Betfred offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Betfred sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £40 Free Bets & £10 Casino Bonus