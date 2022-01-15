Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction

The Red Devils managed to beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this week and they will be hoping for a similar result here.

The Red Devils have an excellent head to head record against Aston Villa and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

The visitors have won four of their last six meetings against the West Midlands club and it will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard’s side can step up and produce a surprise result here.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are undefeated in 33 of their last 35 away matches in the Premier League and the away fans will be expecting all three points here.