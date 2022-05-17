Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A clash of the claret and blues as Aston Villa welcome Burnley to Villa Park on Thursday evening. Ahead of a crucial fixture in the race for survival, we are previewing the game with some of our own predictions and tips, as well as where to find the best odds.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips

Our Tip – Villa to Win @ EVENS on 888Sport

With Burnley currently fighting for their lives in the relegation zone, this is a must-win game for the away side.

While they will enter this fixture with the knowledge that a win will bring them two points above fellow rivals Leeds, an away fixture at Villa park is a tricky fixture.

Despite this, Aston Villa are without a win in two and given the vicinity to the drop zone and the implications a loss might have, the Clarets will have to throw everything at this.

However, we are predicting a similar result to the one we saw in the reverse of this fixture just ten days ago, where Steven Gerrard’s men cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory at Turf Moor. They will be chasing a top half finish before the season draws to a close and can move within a point of doing so here.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Predictions

Our Prediction – 2-0 Aston Villa @ 17/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 2-0 win for Villa.

While Burnley will be pushing for a vital victory here, the recent reverse of this fixture exemplified the gulf in quality between the two and Villa will be eager to finish on a strong note in their last home fixture of the season.

We’re predicting a 2-0 victory to inflict further damage to Burnley’s survival hopes, and extend their fight for survival to the final day against Newcastle.

