Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Liverpool with a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

The Gunners crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to the Reds last time out but they are in impressive form right now and they will fancy their chances against villa. Arsenal will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and they cannot afford to keep dropping points at this stage of the season. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are 9th in the league table and they have shown impressive resurgence under Steven Gerrard. The home side are coming into this contest on the back of three wins from the last four league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive home result here.

When does Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Aston Villa vs Arsenal kicks off at 12:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Team News

Aston Villa team news

The home side will be without the services of Lucas Digne, Marvelous Nakamba and Kortney Hause because of injuries.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Arsenal predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette