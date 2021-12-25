Countries
aston villa v chelsea preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Aston Villa v Chelsea preview & prediction

updated

50 mins ago

on

Steven Gerrard
Chelsea will be hoping to pick up an important away win over Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Villa Park. 

Aston Villa v Chelsea preview

The Blues have dropped to 3rd in the league table and Thomas Tuchel will want to reduce the deficit with league leaders Manchester City.
 
Meanwhile, Aston Villa have shown improvement since the arrival of Steven Gerrard and they will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win at home.

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Young

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudgier; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Kante, Mount; Pulisic

Aston Villa v Chelsea form guide

Chelsea have picked up just two wins in their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly.
 
They are currently undefeated in 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches and the Blues will be favourites to pick up all three points here.
 
Furthermore, Chelsea have an exceptional head to head record against Aston Villa in recent seasons and they are undefeated in nine of their last ten matches against the villans.
 
Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of four wins in their last six league matches and they will be hoping to fix their poor record against Chelsea with a home win this weekend.

Aston Villa v Chelsea betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Aston Villa v Chelsea from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Aston Villa 9/2
• Draw – 11/4
• Chelsea – 7/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Aston Villa v Chelsea prediction

Aston Villa are likely to make life difficult for the Blues here but Chelsea are far superior in terms of quality and they should be able to grind out a narrow win here.
 
Villa have beaten Chelsea just once in their last six meetings and they are likely to fall short here.
 

Prediction: Chelsea to win at 7/10 with Betfred

