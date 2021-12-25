Football Betting Tips – Aston Villa v Chelsea preview & prediction

Chelsea have picked up just two wins in their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly.

They are currently undefeated in 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches and the Blues will be favourites to pick up all three points here.

Furthermore, Chelsea have an exceptional head to head record against Aston Villa in recent seasons and they are undefeated in nine of their last ten matches against the villans.

Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of four wins in their last six league matches and they will be hoping to fix their poor record against Chelsea with a home win this weekend.