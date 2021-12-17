Countries
Football Betting Tips – Aston Villa v Burnley preview & prediction

Aston Villa will be hoping to continue their resurgence under new manager Steven Gerrard when they take on Burnley in the Premier League.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Villa Park. 

Aston Villa v Burnley preview

Aston Villa are currently 10th in the league table and they have shown a turnaround in form since the arrival of new manager Steven Gerrard.
 
Meanwhile, Burnley are currently 18th in the league table and they will be desperate to get out of the relegation zone with a win here. The visitors have picked up just one win in the league all season.

Aston Villa v Burnley team news

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Chukwuemeka, Watkins, Buendia

Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Cornet

Aston Villa v Burnley form guide

Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of four wins in the last six league matches.
 
Meanwhile, Burnley have failed to win 17 of their last 18 Premier League matches and they have not managed to score a single goal in their last three league games.
 
That said, the visitors are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Aston Villa and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Aston Villa v Burnley betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Aston Villa v Burnley from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Aston Villa 8/11
• Draw – 11/4
• Burnley – 4/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Aston Villa v Burnley prediction

Aston Villa are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they are in better form as well.
 
However, Burnley have been difficult to beat in their last few league matches and this could prove to be a close contest.
 
Villa have the momentum with them after their recent run of form and the home side are likely to edge this one.
 

Prediction: Villa to win at 8/11 with Betfred

