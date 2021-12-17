Football Betting Tips – Aston Villa v Burnley preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Villa Park.
Aston Villa v Burnley preview
Aston Villa v Burnley team news
Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Chukwuemeka, Watkins, Buendia
Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Cornet
Aston Villa v Burnley form guide
Aston Villa v Burnley betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Aston Villa v Burnley from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Aston Villa – 8/11
• Draw – 11/4
• Burnley – 4/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Aston Villa v Burnley prediction
Prediction: Villa to win at 8/11 with Betfred
Bet on Aston Villa to beat Burnley at 8/11 with Betfred
Aston Villa v Burnley Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred