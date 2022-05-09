Aston Villa v Liverpool Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. With that in mind, we have put together of our tips and predictions ahead of this game, as well as finding some of the best odds.

Best Football Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip

Steven Gerrard will be leading his Villa side at Villa Park against Liverpool for the first time in the League, and he will be well aware of how much this game matters to Liverpool’s title hopes.

Liverpool dropped points at home on Saturday against Tottenham and lost ground on leaders Man City. Jurgen Klopp will be eager to make amends for losing points over the weekend, but Gerrard won’t be doing any favours for his boyhood club.

Villa were impressive over the weekend against Burnley, looking comfortable in their away victory. They will hope to bring that form into this game.

Liverpool should have too much quality for Villa, but Gerrard will ensure his team put up a fight, and it will be a great battle at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

We are predicting a 4-1 win for Klopp’s side against Aston Villa.

Liverpool will be looking to start quick and not let Villa find a way into the game. With Liverpool’s attacking quality, you can always expect goals from them.

Villa pose a threat to Liverpool’s defence, their attacking players will be hoping to break the Liverpool defence.

We are predicting a close game to start, but Liverpool will pull away in the end and win 4-1.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Odds