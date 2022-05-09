Aston Villa v Liverpool Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. With that in mind, we have put together of our tips and predictions ahead of this game, as well as finding some of the best odds.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tip
Steven Gerrard will be leading his Villa side at Villa Park against Liverpool for the first time in the League, and he will be well aware of how much this game matters to Liverpool’s title hopes.
Liverpool dropped points at home on Saturday against Tottenham and lost ground on leaders Man City. Jurgen Klopp will be eager to make amends for losing points over the weekend, but Gerrard won’t be doing any favours for his boyhood club.
Villa were impressive over the weekend against Burnley, looking comfortable in their away victory. They will hope to bring that form into this game.
Liverpool should have too much quality for Villa, but Gerrard will ensure his team put up a fight, and it will be a great battle at Villa Park.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction
- Our Prediction – 1-4 @ 14/1 on BetStorm
We are predicting a 4-1 win for Klopp’s side against Aston Villa.
Liverpool will be looking to start quick and not let Villa find a way into the game. With Liverpool’s attacking quality, you can always expect goals from them.
Villa pose a threat to Liverpool’s defence, their attacking players will be hoping to break the Liverpool defence.
We are predicting a close game to start, but Liverpool will pull away in the end and win 4-1.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Aston Villa
|6/1
|Draw
|7/2
|Liverpool
|4/9