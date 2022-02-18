How does an Ascot betting offer where new customers bet through the card on Betfair Ascot Chase day this Saturday sound? Some £60 in free bets are available to those who sign up to the Betfair Sportsbook and bet £10 on the first race. That’s right, a free bet on every single race of the meeting. It’s all thanks to the latest Betfair welcome offer here on SportsLens.

Bet £10 On The 1:15 Race at Ascot Get £60 in Free Bets – £10 For Each Remaining Race
New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Race 1 at Ascot, Saturday 19th February. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 in total). Only deposits with Cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&C apply. Min Deposit £10

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

PaysafeCard

New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Race 1 at Ascot, Saturday 19th February. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 in total). Only deposits with Cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&C apply.





Website: Betfair Owner: PPB Counterparty Services Limited Founded: 2000 Headquarters: London, UK

All new customers that register for an account with promo code ZSKAMF, then deposit £10 or more with their Debit Card and place a £10 qualifying Sportsbook bet on the first race at Ascot on Saturday, 19 February (1:15) receive a £10 free bet for each of the six remaining races on the card. That is £60 in total.

Ascot Betting Offer for New Customers – Bet Through the Card There on Saturday

The first wager in the Win or Each Way market on the Jon Kim Bailey Racing Novices’ Hurdle at 1:15 GMT on the Betfair Sportsbook qualifies. This bet must be a pre-race single of £10. Only one free bet, awarded after that settles can be used on each of the other horse racing contests at Ascot on Saturday, 19 February.

All free bets are again for the Win or Each Way markets on the Sportsbook, not the Betfair Exchange, in each of the following races:

1:50 – Reynoldstown Novices Chase

2:25 – Swinley Chase

3:00 – Dingley’s Promise Handicap Hurdle

3:38 – Betfair Ascot Chase

4:10 – Ascot Racecourse Supports The Autism In Racing Handicap Hurdle

4:45 – British EBF Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race

Cashed out bets and wagers placed with bonus funds do no qualify for this Ascot betting offer, which is limited to one per person, family, household and email address, and shared computer. Deposits from eWallets include ApplePay, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe and Skrill aren’t eligible for this promotion. Further terms and conditions apply.

Which Horses Can New Customers Bet on at Ascot

To help new customers with this bet through the card Betfair welcome offer, we asked our horse racing betting tipsters for their thoughts on Ascot Chase day. In the opening novice hurdle over an extended 2m 3f (1:15), the race that qualifies punters for £60 in free bets, Skytastic is a strong favourite to win on his bumper form and impressive debut over obstacles.

Two Cheltenham winners collide in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices Chase over 3m (1:50) with Does He Know conceding weight to Corach Rambler. Newbury Ladbrokes Trophy runner-up Fiddlerontheroof and Ask Me Early are prominent in the market on the best betting sites like Betfair for the 3m Swinley Chase (2:25).

Good Risk At All, representing the same connections as Skytastic, makes his handicap debut in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle (3:00). Higher in the weights, meanwhile, is Cap Du Mathan. In the feature Betfair Ascot Chase (3:38), Fakir D’Oudairies heads a stellar cast of eight runners and comes over from Ireland. Saint Calvados, Fanion D’Estruval and Mister Fisher are all contenders too.

The staying handicap hurdle (4:10) looks wide open, but horses of note include recent winners Imphal, Art Of Diplomacy and Guerlain De Vaux. In the concluding bumper (4:45), Roc Of Dundee has favouritism and top weight, while Missed Vacation and the unraced Ilovethenightlife both could go well.

Ascot Betting Offer – Bet Through the Card with £60 in Free Bets After £10 Wager on First Race

Before we go, let’s recap precisely what new customers have to do if they want to bet through the card at Ascot this Saturday. Here are all the details of the Betfair welcome offer applying to 19 February. Just follow these simple steps and that Ascot betting offer is there:

Join Betfair and open a Sportsbook account with promo code ZSKAMF Deposit £10 via Debit Card, don’t use an eWallet to fund the account Place a £10 Win or Each Way single on the 1:15 race at Ascot on 19 February When that settles, receive £60 in free bets Bet through the card on the remaining with one £10 free bet per Ascot race.

